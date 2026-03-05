Damning report: A Pakistan player behaved inappropriately with a female hotel staff member in Kandy

There is no end in sight to the Pakistan cricket team's troubles. A few days ago, reports emerged that every player in the side has been fined ₹50 lakh each (Pakistani rupees) for their terrible performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Pakistanis failed to reach the semis once again, having done the same in the last three ICC events. Reports also suggested that their defeat to India was particularly the reason why the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to penalise its players. Will the player's name be revealed soon? (AP)

Now another report is doing the rounds which is more damning in nature. Telecomasia.net has reported that a Pakistani player had misbehaved with a female hotel staff member in Kandy. The incident happened before their final Super 8 game against co-hosts Sri Lanka late last month.

"An unnamed member of Pakistan’s World Cup squad was reported and subsequently fined after allegedly misbehaving with a female hotel staff member during the team’s stay in Kandy," Telecomasia.net wrote.

"The alleged incident occurred before Pakistan’s final Super Eight fixture against Sri Lanka. According to sources, the player behaved inappropriately with a female housekeeping staff member at the team hotel. The staff member reportedly raised an alarm, prompting hotel employees to intervene and take control of the situation. The matter was then escalated to Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema.

"Senior officials at the Golden Crown Hotel are understood to have pushed for firm action. However, Cheema apologised to hotel management on behalf of the player and imposed a fine for misconduct, effectively settling the issue internally at the time. While the player’s identity has not been disclosed, sources indicate that the case is far from closed," Telecomasia.net provided more details.

Total madness in Pakistan cricket! The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to take tough action against the player. It has to be said that that Pakistan's cricket is in complete disarray at the moment. They are set to tour Bangladesh later this month for three ODIs and after the debacle of the T20 World Cup, they dropped two big players from their touring squad.

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub have been dropped for the tour, which has perplexed many in the country. People are questioning that their performance was bad in the T20 World Cup, so why they have been dropped from the one-day side where have done well in the past.

Pakistan may not tour Bangladesh though, in light of the war in the Middle East.