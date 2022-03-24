'Better give them a walkover now': Twitter furious at Pakistan's blunder as no player notices Warner edging the ball

Australia are taking on Pakistan in the third and final Test of the series in Lahore. The visitors made a terrific comeback in the last session of Day 3 on Wednesday, bowling Pakistan out on 268; the Aussies picked seven wickets within 20 runs as the hosts suffered a batting collapse. Having secured a 123-run lead in the first innings, Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave the side an excellent start; however, the former had a fair share of luck going his way.

Also read: Watch: Pat Cummins' 'absolutely sensational' catch leaves Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, commentator in disbelief

During the first session of Day 4, Warner had a faint edge off his bat being carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. However, neither Rizwan nor bowler Hasan Ali made an appeal. The replays showed that the ball had indeed found a nick off Warner's bat and Pakistan let go of a massive opportunity to get a breakthrough in the game.

As the replay was shown on the big screen, Hasan couldn't suppress a laugh.

A little nick and no appeal. Hasan Ali can't believe it #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/0sP9MlLXxy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 24, 2022

The incident took place in the sixth over of the Australian innings. Warner was on 16 at the time.

As the fans on Twitter realised that Pakistan had actually missed the chance of getting a wicket, here's how they reacted:

David Warner gone in Hasan Ali's over but we didn't appeal. Usman Khawaja was bowled in Naseem Shah's over but it was a no ball. How unlucky we can be??#PAKvAUS — Mustafa 🇵🇰 (@CricMustafa) March 24, 2022

Pakistan not appealed about Warner.. Khawaja out on no ball. Aussie won the toss to start with. Man all luck is with them. You cant do anything. Better give them a walk over now. Luck has never been on our side when we play Australia. Bulshit — Asim Hafeez (@AcimHafeez) March 24, 2022

Wese last time pakistan gave Warner chance he ended up with 335🥺 — Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) March 24, 2022

Pakistan got both openers out but didn?t take review on Warner and no ball on Khawaja?. Unreal hospitality by Pakistan in this series. — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) March 24, 2022

Warner nicks no appeal and now Khuwaja Bold on A No ball:#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NgNa7Qxfdq — ZuNair🇵🇰 (@ZuNairSays) March 24, 2022

hasan ali could have dismissed david warner to give pakistan a start but ...



no one heard the edge or appealed for a catch so warner survivess - pretty muchh sums up what we are going to suffer the rest of the test matchh :')) pic.twitter.com/1kqkFpbT8m — M S C 🇵🇰 (@_friendlycheema) March 24, 2022

Earlier, a brilliant bowling performance by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc gave Australia an upper hand as Pakistan got bundled out at 268 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test here in Lahore on Wednesday.

At Stumps on the third day, Australia's score read at 11/0 with the visitors leading by 134 runs. David Warner (4*) and Usman Khawaja (7*) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn for the day.

Cummins scalped a total of five wickets while Starc took four to end Pakistan's batting run at 268.

The three-match series is currently level at 0-0, with both Tests ending in a draw.