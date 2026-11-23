For 17-year-old Deeya Yadav, the past year has been a roller-coaster of milestones, heartbreak and redemption.

Now, with the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup approaching, Deeya Yadav is determined to make another statement. more less

From smashing a record-breaking double century to earning a Women's Premier League (WPL) contract, battling a back injury and scripting a remarkable comeback, the Haryana batter has experienced it all.

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Now, with the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup approaching, the aggressive opener is determined to make another statement.

Last year, Deeya announced herself by becoming the first cricketer to score a double century in the Under-15 Women's One-Day Trophy. Representing Haryana against Tripura, she smashed 213 off 125 balls, catching the attention of Delhi Capitals (DC), who picked her for ₹10 lakh at the 2026 WPL auction. At 16, she became the youngest to be bought by a WPL franchise at the time.

However, the teenager’s dream of impressing in WPL was dashed after a back injury suffered in practice, forcing her to miss the tournament after playing one game.

"Missing out on my debut WPL stint was a huge setback. I wanted to share the dressing room with top players, but the injury broke my heart. Shafali (Verma) didi backed me and told me to look ahead. Later, I was selected for the India A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 squad, but could not perform well because of my back issues. That's when I started meditating and focusing on rehabilitation," Deeya said.

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{{^usCountry}} The setback fuelled her determination. She made a strong injury comeback, playing a pivotal role in Haryana's Women's T20 title triumph. Deeya scored 469 runs in eight innings to claim the Player-of-the-Series award. Haryana beat Baroda by 11 runs in the final, with the opener scoring 72 off 43 balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The setback fuelled her determination. She made a strong injury comeback, playing a pivotal role in Haryana's Women's T20 title triumph. Deeya scored 469 runs in eight innings to claim the Player-of-the-Series award. Haryana beat Baroda by 11 runs in the final, with the opener scoring 72 off 43 balls. {{/usCountry}}

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Deeya’s run-scoring spree continued in the Women's Under-19 T20 Trophy Elite. She struck 119 off 65 balls against Delhi in the semi-final last month, with 15 fours and five sixes. “I was hungry for form and runs during the tournament. I had to make a solid comeback, make a statement. I had manifested success at the tournament," she said.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is a big inspiration for her. Representing India B in the recent Under-19 Tri-Series involving India A and Nepal, Deeya scored 185 runs in five matches to emerge the leading run-scorer and win the Player of the Tournament award.

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"It was heartbreaking to see Dhoni sir quit cricket after playing for CSK in IPL. My recent performances are for him. I was enjoying scoring runs and hitting big shots."

An attacking opener like teammate Shafali Verma, Deeya is also expanding her bowling repertoire. The 5 feet 8 inches tall cricketer started as a right-arm medium-pacer before switching to left-arm spin. She is now training to become an ambidextrous bowler. "I am training to bowl with both my right and left hand and make an impact," she said.

At Delhi Capitals, she has India's U-19 World Cup-winning captains Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad as teammates. "I missed playing for DC in the WPL, but sharing the dressing room with such elite cricketers at a young age was a dream come true," she said.

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Deeya and 15-year-old teammate Uma Kashvi, who was recently picked by DC for ₹10 lakh at the WPL auction, have been named in India's U-19 squad for the five-match T20 series against England, beginning on November 26 in Vadodara. Kashvi surpassed Deeya's record to become the youngest player bought at a WPL auction.

The series will serve as preparation for the 2027 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal from January 21 to February 6. India will enter as two-time defending champions. "England would be a good team. I am keen to carry forward my form and make use of the chances," she said.

Deeya will again miss the 2027 WPL, which clashes with the Under-19 World Cup. For the Haryana teenager, however, the immediate focus is on India colours and making her next opportunity count.

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