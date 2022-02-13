Delhi Capitals full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Delhi Capitals have assembled one of the most formidable sides in Indian Premier League (IPL), at least on paper, with some noteworthy picks during the two days of the mega auction in Bengaluru for the 2022 season of the IPL.

Across the two days, Delhi picked as many as 20 players in the auction, forming a 24-member squad for the 15th season of the tournament. Eight of their picks came on the opening day when they went after Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Indian pacer Shardul Thakur and leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

“I can’t believe we got such a legend at INR 6.50 Crore. With Prithvi (Shaw) and him opening the batting, it is going to be an explosive start to every Delhi Capitals innings,” Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal told Star Sports on Saturday. “It was really strange, we thought the price would go up, there was a lot of tactical stuff going on for the other teams and David Warner, the guy who won the World Cup for Australia is back in Delhi.”

12 of their picks came on Sunday where the most notable acquisitions were India's U19 World Cup captain Yash Dhull and his teammate Vicky Ostwal, at his base price of INR 50 lakh, West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell and South African pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Retained Players – Rishabh Pant (INR 16 Crore) , Axar Patel (INR 9 Crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 7.5 Crore), and Anrich Nortje (INR 6.5 Crore).

Players Bought – David Warner (INR 6.25 Crore), Mitchell Marsh (INR 6.50 Crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 10.75 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 Crore), Kuldeep Yadav (INR 2 Crore), Ashwin Hebbar (INR 20 lakh), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 20 lakh), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (INR 1.10 Crore), Srikar Bharat (INR 2 Crore), Mandeep Singh (INR1.10 Crore), Khaleel Ahmed (INR 5.25 Crore), Chetan Sakariya (INR 4 Crore), Lalit Yadav (INR 65 lakh), Ripal Patel (INR 20 lakh), Yash Dhull (INR 50 lakh), Rovman Powell (INR 2.8 Crore), Praveen Dubey (INR 50 lakh), Lungisani Ngidi (INR 50 lakh), Tim Seifert (INR 50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (INR 20 lakh)