IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year.(IPL)
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year.(IPL)
cricket

Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players

With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a DC source told PTI that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday said that it has made a request to the BCCI for the COVID-19 vaccination of its players ahead of the cash-rich tournament beginning on April 9.

With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a DC source told PTI that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.

"We have spoken to the BCCI which in turn is in talks with the Union Health Ministry, especially now that the Olympic-bound athletes are/will be getting the vaccine," a DC source said.

"The foreign players may not get the nod... they have initiated conversations and for the Indian players to start off with," he added.

The source said the DC players will enter the bio-secure bubble on Tuesday.

"So, DC players whatever available will start quarantine from Tuesday. As of now, it will be seven days of hard quarantine before the training starts in Mumbai.

He said the BCCI has not yet shared the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the safety measures to be taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the country with more than 40,000 new infections being added on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The IPL trophy.(IPL/Twitter)
The IPL trophy.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: Charter flights to be booked for teams and match officials

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST
IPL 2021 is set to be played from April 9. In the tournament opener, Mumbai Indians will be locking horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first leg of the tournament will be played in Mumbai and Chennai, and then the cash-rich league will move on to the other four venues -- Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan
Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan
cricket

'They are ready to play T20 WC': Sachin lauds India's two youngsters

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:28 PM IST
  • Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on India's youngsters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan, saying they are ready to play T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year.(IPL)
Delhi Capitals finisher runner-up last year.(IPL)
cricket

Delhi Capitals request BCCI for COVID-19 vaccination of their Indian players

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:00 PM IST
With its players set to enter bio-secure bubble for the IPL next week, a DC source told PTI that the vaccination may start with the Indian players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England Live Score 5th T20I(PTI)
India vs England Live Score 5th T20I(PTI)
cricket

Live Score 5th T20: Kohli & Morgan to battle in series decider, toss upcoming

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:02 PM IST
India vs England, 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG 5th T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Virat Kohli & co. look to win the series against Eoin Morgan's men.
READ FULL STORY
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 Pakistan's Babar Azam Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 Pakistan's Babar Azam Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
cricket

He can't be Shadab at once, we are working on his fitness: Babar on Sharjeel

By hindustantimes.com, Lahore
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Sharjeel made a comeback to the T20I side last week when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 35-member squad for South Africa and Zimbabwe tour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(File)
cricket

'I doubt they will play him': Sanjay Manjrekar on India's XI for final T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on India's team combination for the fifth T20I against England on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian team in a huddle. (BCCI)
The Indian team in a huddle. (BCCI)
cricket

'They nearly lost the game at that moment': Hogg on India's disappointing factor

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • India vs England: India walked away with the win in the 4th T20I, but there was a phase of play where they could have almost lost the game, reckons Brad Hogg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan(Twitter)
Michael Vaughan(Twitter)
cricket

‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for 5th T20I

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • India already have a lot of options at the top of the order with Shikhar Dhawan also in the fray. And the emergence of Ishan Kishan has put further pressure on Rahul to perform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
cricket

If he'd played, Eng wouldn't have even gotten close to sniffing a win: Atherton

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • India vs England: The win by India in the 4th T20I was the first by a team batting first in the series, with former England captain Michael Atherton asserting that this quality is what makes India a dangerous time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's batting position.(Twitter/ BCCI Photo)
Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's batting position.(Twitter/ BCCI Photo)
cricket

'No.6 is not the right spot': Chopra not happy with Iyer's batting position

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • In the first match of the series, Iyer scored 67 runs as India struggled to put on a commanding total.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India won the fourth T20I by eight runs. (BCCI)
India won the fourth T20I by eight runs. (BCCI)
cricket

'That's where India won and England lost': Inzamam picks his 'MOM' from 4th T20I

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 31-ball 57 in the 4th T20I, but Inzamam said that if it was up to him, he would have given it to someone else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virender Sehwag knows a thing or two about first-ball boundaries. (BCCI/Getty)
Virender Sehwag knows a thing or two about first-ball boundaries. (BCCI/Getty)
cricket

'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI.(BlackCaps/Twitter)
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI.(BlackCaps/Twitter)
cricket

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI

AP, Dunedin, New Zealand
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dawid Malan takes Suryakumar's catch.(Reuters)
Dawid Malan takes Suryakumar's catch.(Reuters)
cricket

'What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP