Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Sunday, Mar 10, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: It’s a Six. Delhi Capitals at 49/0 after 5.4 overs
    Live

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: It’s a Six. Delhi Capitals at 49/0 after 5.4 overs

    Mar 10, 2024 7:56 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma hit a Six on Shradda Pokharkar bowling.Delhi Capitals at 49/0 after 5.4 overs
    Key Events
    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024
    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 10 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

    Delhi Capitals squad -
    Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu
    Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
    Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

    LIVEMatch 17Delhi
    DCDCDelhi Capitals
    RCBRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore
    DC elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 10, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Six on Shradda Pokharkar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 49/0 after 5.4 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SIX! THIS IS HUGE! Shafali Verma is deadly whenever she goes down the park. It is a slower one, full and outside off. Shafali Verma likes it really well and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.

    Mar 10, 2024 7:52 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 41/0 after 5 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Shafali Verma 12 (12)
    Meg Lanning 23 (18)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Sophie Molineux 0/12 (2)

    Mar 10, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 36/0 after 4 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Meg Lanning 21 (15)
    Shafali Verma 10 (9)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Renuka Singh 0/22 (2)

    Mar 10, 2024 7:48 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 35/0 after 3.5 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Oh, my word! Lands it outside off, Meg Lanning fetches it and makes a good connection. Guides it past third man for a boundary!

    Mar 10, 2024 7:46 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 30/0 after 3.3 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Meg Lanning on the charge! Too full and some width on offer, Meg Lanning gets low and times it magnificently through cover point!

    Mar 10, 2024 7:45 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 24/0 after 3.2 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR MORE! Streaky but they all count! Fuller again and it shapes away, Meg Lanning looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge as it races past the keeper for another boundary.

    Mar 10, 2024 7:44 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 20/0 after 3.1 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Meg Lanning joins the party now! Touch fuller and on off, Meg Lanning steps forward and cracks a drive through covers. Easy pickings!

    Mar 10, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 16/0 after 3 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Shafali Verma 10 (9)
    Meg Lanning 4 (9)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Sophie Molineux 0/7 (1)

    Mar 10, 2024 7:43 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Four on Sophie Molineux bowling . Delhi Capitals at 16/0 after 2.6 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Excellent timing from Shafali Verma! Short and on middle and leg, Shafali Verma hangs back and tucks it gorgeously in the gap through the mid-wicket region.

    Mar 10, 2024 7:39 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 9/0 after 2 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Meg Lanning 2 (7)
    Shafali Verma 5 (5)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Shradda Pokharkar 0/6 (1)

    Mar 10, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Four on Shradda Pokharkar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 7/0 after 1.1 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Shafali Verma doesn't wait for long! Fuller one, on middle, Shafali Verma moves forward and flicks it magnificently as the ball finds the fence at deep backward square leg.

    Mar 10, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 3/0 after 1 overs

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score:
    Delhi Capitals
    Meg Lanning 1 (5)
    Shafali Verma 0 (1)
    Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Renuka Singh 0/2 (1)

    Mar 10, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Playing XI

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh.

    Mar 10, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Playing XI

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi (Playing XI) - Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Titas Sadhu.

    Mar 10, 2024 7:02 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Toss Update

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat

    Mar 10, 2024 6:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024

    Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
    Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes