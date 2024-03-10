Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: It’s a Six. Delhi Capitals at 49/0 after 5.4 overs
- 31 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Six on Shradda Pokharkar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 49/0 after 5.4 overs
- 35 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 41/0 after 5 overs
- 39 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 36/0 after 4 overs
- 39 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 35/0 after 3.5 overs
- 41 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 30/0 after 3.3 overs
- 42 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 24/0 after 3.2 overs
- 43 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . Delhi Capitals at 20/0 after 3.1 overs
- 44 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 16/0 after 3 overs
- 44 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Four on Sophie Molineux bowling . Delhi Capitals at 16/0 after 2.6 overs
- 48 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 9/0 after 2 overs
- 51 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Shafali Verma smashed a Four on Shradda Pokharkar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 7/0 after 1.1 overs
- 53 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 3/0 after 1 overs
- 20 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Playing XI
- 25 Mins agoDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Toss Update
- 49 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 10 Mar 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Delhi Capitals squad -
Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad -
Disha Kasat, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Satheesh Shubha, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SIX! THIS IS HUGE! Shafali Verma is deadly whenever she goes down the park. It is a slower one, full and outside off. Shafali Verma likes it really well and smokes it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
Delhi Capitals
Shafali Verma 12 (12)
Meg Lanning 23 (18)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sophie Molineux 0/12 (2)
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning 21 (15)
Shafali Verma 10 (9)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Renuka Singh 0/22 (2)
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Oh, my word! Lands it outside off, Meg Lanning fetches it and makes a good connection. Guides it past third man for a boundary!
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Meg Lanning on the charge! Too full and some width on offer, Meg Lanning gets low and times it magnificently through cover point!
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR MORE! Streaky but they all count! Fuller again and it shapes away, Meg Lanning looks to block it but gets a thick outside edge as it races past the keeper for another boundary.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Meg Lanning joins the party now! Touch fuller and on off, Meg Lanning steps forward and cracks a drive through covers. Easy pickings!
Delhi Capitals
Shafali Verma 10 (9)
Meg Lanning 4 (9)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sophie Molineux 0/7 (1)
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Excellent timing from Shafali Verma! Short and on middle and leg, Shafali Verma hangs back and tucks it gorgeously in the gap through the mid-wicket region.
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning 2 (7)
Shafali Verma 5 (5)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Shradda Pokharkar 0/6 (1)
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: FOUR! Shafali Verma doesn't wait for long! Fuller one, on middle, Shafali Verma moves forward and flicks it magnificently as the ball finds the fence at deep backward square leg.
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning 1 (5)
Shafali Verma 0 (1)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Renuka Singh 0/2 (1)
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Scores: Playing XI
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Shobana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi (Playing XI) - Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Titas Sadhu.
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details
Match 17 of Women's Premier League, 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.