'Didn't care if South Africa won or lost': Heinrich Klaasen breaks silence on shock international retirement

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen shocked the world last week when he announced his sudden retirement from international cricket. Klaasen, 33, played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 58 T20Is for the Proteas, scoring more than 3,000 runs across all three formats of the game. Klaasen has finally broken his silence regarding his decision to call it quits, saying for a long time, he didn't care if 'South Africa won or lost'. Heinrich Klaasen breaks silence on his shock sudden international retirement. (PTI)

Klaasen also stated that he had the intention of continuing until the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the exit of head coach Rob Walter as the white-ball coach and his omission from the central contracts list forced him to bid adieu to international cricket.

“I felt for a long time that I didn't really care about any of my performances and whether the team won or not. That's the wrong place to be. I had a long conversation with Rob before the Champions Trophy, and I told him I didn't feel good in my heart about what was going on. I wasn't enjoying it that much,” Klaasen told Rapport.

“We talked nicely, we planned everything nicely up to and including the World Cup in 2027. So when he finished as a coach, and the negotiations with CSA over contracts didn't go as planned, it made my decision a lot easier,” added Klaasen.

It must be mentioned that Klaasen had called time on his Test career in 2024 and right after the IPL this year, the wicketkeeper-batter called it quits in both the white-ball formats for South Africa.

Klaasen's white-ball record for South Africa

Klaasen amassed 2141 runs in the 60 ODIs he played in. The right-hander was known for his brute power, as he had a knack for taking down spinners in the middle overs. His best was displayed during an ODI against Australia where he played a knock of 174 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

He also registered 1000 T20I runs for the Proteas, striking the ball at a rate of 141.84.

Klaasen announced his retirement via a lengthy Instagram statement: "It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket. It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision, but also one that I have absolute peace with."

"To have played with the Proteas badge on my chest was and will always be the biggest honour in my career. I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so," he added.

Klaasen was last seen in action for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, where he scored 487 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.27 and a strike rate of 172.69.