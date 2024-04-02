‘Didn’t realise Riyan Parag was this young’: Shane Watson in awe of RR batter's composure and game sense

Legendary Australia all-rounder Shane Watson lauded young Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag for his composure and control in his batting in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Parag, who has been playing IPL for the past six years, finally started making a name for himself with a consistent show in the initial phase of 2024 season. The 22-year-old youngster is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 181 runs in three matches including a couple of half-centuries. Riyan Parag is currently leading the Orange Cap race. (ANI )

The RR batter has impressed many cricket critics and veterans as Watson also joined the bandwagon and hailed the flamboyant batter for showing control, composure and immense game sense at the very young age of 22.

“I didn’t realise he was this young. He’s only 22. For someone to be in control of his skills against the best bowlers in the world, backed by his composure, game sense, awareness about timing, the right bowler to have a go at, and where to hit is impressive,” Watson said on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Parag has asserted that the only thing which he has changed this season is simplifying his batting approach.

“Actually, I’ve simplified everything instead of trying to do a lot of things. Earlier when I wasn’t getting runs I would try a lot of different things. This year, it’s just seeing the ball and hitting the ball,” Parag told broadcasters.

Watson further expressed his admiration for Parag as the young batter has shown positive intent and reacted well in the middle during pressure situations.

“I just love him talking about how he’s simplified everything. As a batter, you’ve got intent and are watching the ball, ready to react, and he’s doing that with so much time. Now, he’s on top of the pile when it comes to the Orange Cap,” Waston said.

Parag's unbeaten 54 in Rajasthan Royals' six-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday, while, earlier he registered his highest IPL score against Delhi Capitals - 84* to rescue his side and helped them claim a crucial 12-run win. Sanju Samson and Co are currently sitting at the top of the table with three wins in as many matches as they next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.