 'RCB have to change mindset, try...': Harbhajan Singh's stern advice to Du Plessis and Co after poor start to IPL 2024 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'RCB have to change mindset, try...': Harbhajan Singh's stern advice to Du Plessis and Co after poor start to IPL 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 02, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Harbhajan criticised RCB's approach and their team combination as they rely heavily on their overseas batters and bowling remains an area of concern for them.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's team approach as bowling continues to be the weak link for them. The Bengaluru-based franchise had an underwhelming start to the 2024 season with two losses and one win in three matches. Despite spending big money in the IPL auction, they failed to assemble a potent bowling attack, especially a quality spinner who can win matches for them on their own.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the season on an underwhelming note.(ANI )
Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the season on an underwhelming note.(ANI )

Harbhajan, an IPL veteran, criticised RCB's approach and their team combination as they rely heavily on their overseas batters and bowling remains an area of concern for them.

"They repeatedly make mistakes in the team they pick. They invest heavily in batting and that too foreign. They take mighty overseas batters but bowling has always been their weakness. It's the case now also and it's evident as well," Harbhajan said on Start Sports.

The former MI and CSK spinner suggested that 180 should be a winning total but looking at RCB bowling attack they are always in danger while defending such a target.

"Whether you bat first or second, you will still have to bat well to get 180, and 180 should be a winning total. Your mindset is that 180 will be chased. How will they be chased? The opposing team will have to score them," Harbhajan added.

Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph - their big buy in the auction - 11.50 crore - has failed to show any sign of return on their investment. The lanky Caribbean pacer has claimed just 1 wicket and leaked runs at an economy rate of 11.9.

Mohammed Siraj is the leader of the attack but he has also failed to inspire the other bowlers as he claimed just two wickets at an economy rate of 10.

Harbhajan advised the RCB bowlers to change their mindset and try to pick wickets rather than looking to survive with an economical over.

"If you bowl enough good balls, you will still be able to get those people out. No matter who is playing, whether it's (Andre) Russell or anyone else batting against you, a good ball is a good ball. The bowlers will have to change their mindset slightly. Try to pick up wickets instead of trying to survive by bowling a decent over," Harbhajan stated.

