'Don't try to be too smart': Joe Root's out-of-character outburst as Prasidh Krishna’s words hit a nerve

A heated exchange between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root became the centrepiece of a dramatic turnaround for India on the second day of the fifth and final Test. The moment arrived in the second session, just when the hosts were clawing their way back into the contest after England’s explosive start at The Oval. England's Joe Root in action as India's Prasidh Krishna reacts after bowling(Action Images via Reuters)

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had laid the foundation with a brisk 92-run stand before lunch, putting India on the defensive. But once the fast bowlers regrouped during the break, the energy on the field visibly shifted. In the middle of this high-tempo spell came a tense passage of play between Root and Prasidh, with the former uncharacteristically animated after an exchange of words that followed a boundary.

The umpires had to step in to calm nerves, but by then, the tone had been set. Root was clearly riled up, and Prasidh didn’t take a backwards step either. Dinesh Karthik observed after the end of the day's play that Root was seemingly animated at being sledged by the tall pacer.

“I genuinely wouldn't know at this point. I really want to find out. I haven't seen Joe Root react that way. He said something, which irked Root a bit, because he isn't the one to react. He made it sound like, 'don't try to be too smart here'. Things started there, and Prasidh Krishna didn't back down,” Karthik told Sky Sports Cricket.

“By then, a couple of wickets had fallen, and it kind of went on to pick after that. That was a session which told you everything about this series. England had it there in the first session, but India pulled it back in such a way that they were in as good position as England were.”

Prasidh on the stand-off

Prasidh, later in the press conference, downplayed the flashpoint but admitted the exchange was no coincidence.

“That was also the plan. But I didn't really expect a couple of words that I said to get such a big reaction from him,” he said. Calling Root a “legend of the game,” Prasidh emphasised the mutual respect they share off the field.

The 29-year-old pacer revealed that verbal jousts help him get into rhythm. “I try and enjoy bowling if it means that I have a bit of a chatter with the batsman. And it does help me when the batsman also is, I can get under the nerves and get a reaction from him.”