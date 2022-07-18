Home / Cricket / England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket
England all-rounder Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

  • Stokes will quit One-day Internationals following Tuesday's match against South Africa.
England's Ben Stokes (Reuters)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 05:09 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Monday announced his retirement from One-day Internationals. In an extensive statement, he said that England's game on Tuesday against South Africa will be his last game in the 50-over format.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way,” he wrote.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.”

More to follow…

ben stokes england cricket team
