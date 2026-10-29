England beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs despite Pavan Rathnayake's century in dead rubber

Pavan Rathnayake's brilliant century went in vain as England stopped Sri Lanka from chasing a big 387 target, winning the dead rubber by 55 runs in Lahore on Thursday.

Ben Duckett and Liam Dawson earn England consolation win over Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series. (REUTERS)

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On the same day last week, Rathnayake scored an epic 130 in Sri Lanka's 430-run chase in Rawalpindi but this time his 77-ball 118 was not enough as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 331 in 45.1 overs.

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England opener Ben Duckett had earlier smashed his highest ODI score of 167 to propel England to 386-5.

With 87 needed in the last ten overs Sri Lanka were on course for another upset victory but hopes vanished when spinner Liam Dawson dismissed Rathnayake caught off a miscued sweep in the 45th over.

Dawson finished with career best figures of 4-49, while Sonny Baker finished with 2-75.

Besides Rathnayake's third ODI hundred, skipper Kusal Mendis chipped in with a 71-ball 89 with five sixes and eight boundaries to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the loss Sri Lanka can take heart for Saturday's final against Pakistan -- also in Lahore -- with sloppy England departing with just one win in four games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the loss Sri Lanka can take heart for Saturday's final against Pakistan -- also in Lahore -- with sloppy England departing with just one win in four games. {{/usCountry}}

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Rathnayake, who hit 15 boundaries and a six, added 80 for the third wicket off just 59 balls with Mendis to keep England at bay.

Mendis had earlier added 84 for the second wicket with Avishka Fernando, who scored a quickfire 48.

Rathnayake kept the fight with a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Janith Liyanage (30) but Baker broke the stand to bring England back in the game.

England captain Harry Brook was relieved.

"The way we finished the game off, we've learned a lot from the game when they chased 430," said Brook. "That's really good. I wasn't getting nervy, to be honest.

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"We haven't had the series we wanted, we'd have liked to be in the final on Saturday. The lads are taking a lot of confidence."

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Mendis showed confidence for the final.

"We have batted well, so not to worry about the final and I am sure we will be up to the task come Saturday," said Mendis.

Duckett, Banton set tone for ENG

Duckett's 132-ball knock included 24 boundaries, anchoring the innings along with Tom Banton's 74 runs after England were put in to bat.

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Duckett, whose previous highest was 165 against Australia in the Champions Trophy at the same venue last year, put on 163 for the opening wicket with Banton.

Banton's 75-ball knock had two sixes and eight boundaries.

Duckett added another rapid 107 off just 75 balls for the second wicket with Harry Brook, with skipper Brook hitting two sixes and three fours in his 34-ball 44.

Duckett finally fell to a miscued scoop off Eshan Malinga in the 42nd over.

Jordan Cox, with 43 runs, Will Jacks's 30 and Sam Curran, who was 21 not out, helped England add 92 runs in the last ten overs.

Pacer Asitha Fernando chipped in with 2-63 but fellow pacer Malinga's only wicket cost 101 runs.

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