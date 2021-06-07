Home / Cricket / England bowler Ollie Robinson suspended for abusive tweets
England's Ollie Robinson.(Action Images via Reuters)
England bowler Ollie Robinson suspended for abusive tweets

  • Robinson will not be available for the second test against New Zealand starting Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.
AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:41 PM IST

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket on Sunday pending an investigation into discriminatory tweets he posted from 2012-13.

Robinson will not be available for the second test against New Zealand starting Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Robinson made his test debut in the first match of the series at Lord’s, taking seven wickets across New Zealand’s two innings and also hitting 42 in England’s first innings.

The tweets he posted when he was 18 and 19, which were racist and sexist in nature, resurfaced during the first day of the test and Robinson was close to tears as he issued an apology after stumps.

“Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county,” England said about the Sussex bowler.

