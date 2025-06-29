England T20I: Smriti’s majestic ton powers India to big win

Chandigarh: T20Is isn’t really the Indian women’s forte but Nottingham celebrated a Super Saturday as they started their five-match series with a thumping 97-run win over England at Trent Bridge. India’s Smriti Mandhana on way to scoring a 62-ball 112 in the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. (AP)

Smriti Mandhana set up brilliantly with a fluent century, becoming the only Indian player with a century in each format – Tests, ODIs and now T20s. She led from the front in some style after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested as a precaution after suffering a head injury during a warm-up match against an ECB eleven. She was on the balcony cheering as Mandhana stroked a boundary to reach a 51-ball century.

The left-handed opener took charge and made full-use of a good pitch to hit a 62-ball 112, (16x4, 3x6). It took India to a huge 210/5 and the hosts never recovered from early setbacks to be dismissed for 113 in 14.5 overs.

The Indian innings also saw valuable contributions from No. 3 Harleen Deol (43 off 23) after Shafali Verma (20 - 22 b), on a comeback, raised 77 runs for the first wicket with Mandhana.

Mandhana played shots all around the wicket and none of the England bowlers had any impact on her until she was caught in the final over.

With Mandhana having set it up, it was the turn of Indian spinners to pile on the home team’s misery.

It looked as if the hosts were taken by surprise. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 66 off 42 balls provided some resistance, but England were never in the chase.

Left-arm spinner Shree Charani had a memorable outing, scalping four for 12 on T20I debut as England surrendered meekly. The 20-year-old from Andhra Pradesh has played five ODIs. The Indian bowlers were impressive, sticking to their task. Spinners Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma took two wickets each, after seamer Amanjot Kaur had opener Sophia Dunkley caught behind chasing a wide ball.

Mandhana had hit 30 T20I fifties before finally converting it to triple figures. “It has taken a long time to get it, I had this habit of getting out in the 70s, 80s. We were talking before this tour that it is high time I got a century,” she said after the match.

“We had a good preparation, and these wickets are really good to bat on. We kept the wind factor in mind, just had to time the ball. Harleen got the momentum going after Shafali’s wicket.”

On India’s bowling, she said: “We discussed after the first innings if we are bowling against the wind, we have to bowl slower. The bowlers, the way they executed the plans was outstanding. We have four more matches, so we need to keep the momentum going.”

Brief scores: India 210/5 (Smriti Mandhana 112, Harleen Deol 43, Lauren Bell 3/27); England 113 in 14.5 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 66, Shree Charani 4/12, Deepti Sharma 2/32, Radha Yadav 2/15). India won by 97 runs