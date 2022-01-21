'England v Who in the final?': Vaughan's tweet on T20 World Cup irks fans, Twitter asks 'are you high on something?'

Hours after the schedule for the T20 World Cup was released by the ICC, former England captain Michael Vaughan put out a tweet that has not gone down well with fans on Twitter. Vaughan predicted that the World Cup, which is nine months away will see England making the final, and asked Twitter to guess the opponents for Eoin Morgan’s side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“England v Who in the final?” tweeted Vaughan. As expected, the tweet was not received too well. England are currently the No. 1-ranked T20I side in the world with 9354 points and a rating of 275, ahead of second-placed India. The current world champions and winners of the 2010 World T20, England finished semi-finalists in last year’s T20 World Cup, where a loss to New Zealand knocked them out.

Yet, the fans were not impressed. Here are some of the reactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England are placed in Group 1 along with Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, plus a team each from Group A and B. England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 22 at Perth, followed by fixtures against Group B runner-up on October 26, Australia on October 28 at the MCG and New Zealand on November 1 at the Gabba. Their last group game will be against winner of Group A on November 5 at Sydney.