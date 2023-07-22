England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Rain arrives as Australia face uphill task to save innings defeat
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: To cut the long story short, Australia need a miracle to save this Test. In fact, they would do well to avoid an innings defeat, that's how heavily loaded this fourth Test is in England's favour. For starters, England posted a mammoth 592 in real quick time to take a huge first-innings lead and then Mark Wood produced some hostile fast bowling to reduce Australia to 113/4 in their second innings. The visitors still need 162 runs to make England bat again. This is not to suggest that Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and Alex Carey can't do it but it will be damn difficult against Wood, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad. Unless the weather reports are true and we have little play today.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 22, 2023 03:07 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Labuschagne and Marsh to resume batting!
Labuschagne (44*) and Marsh (1*) will resume batting for Australia, who reached 113/4 at Stumps on Day 3. They will resume batting on Day 4.
- Jul 22, 2023 02:52 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Still raining in Manchester
It's still training at the Old Trafford in Manchester but England head coach Brendon McCullum is trying to make a statement by walking out in the middle with a folded umbrella.
The chances of an on-time start are very slim, even McCullum knows that.
- Jul 22, 2023 02:42 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Jonny Bairstow on fire
"I have played a lot of cricket now, and to keep being told: 'You're rubbish,' well if I was that rubbish, I would not have played 94 games. I want to go out and enjoy, to entertain. People will have comments on the way I bat, they always have done, and that will carry on, but you can leave them to their comments and I will keep on doing what I do in the middle."
They can say what they want. They are paid to have an opinion, that is what they are paid to do. If they do not have an opinion, they do not have a job," said Bairstow.
- Jul 22, 2023 02:28 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Covers on
The covers are firmly in place. We are still about an hour away from the scheduled start of play but by the look of things, it does not appear that we will start on time. The worrying fact for England is that the forecast for the rest of the day and tomorrow is not good either.
- Jul 22, 2023 02:20 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Rain in Manchester
Uh oh! This is not good if you are an English supporter but extremely good delighting news if you are an Aussie. It is raining at the moment at Old Trafford in Manchester and the forecast for the day is nothing exciting.
- Jul 22, 2023 01:58 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the England vs Australia 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are well and truly in the driver's seat at the moment as Australia still require 162 runs to avoid an innings defeat with only six wickets in hand. But considering the see-saw nature of this Ashes, don't count out an Australian comeback.