England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Rain arrives as Australia face uphill task to save innings defeat

England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: To cut the long story short, Australia need a miracle to save this Test. In fact, they would do well to avoid an innings defeat, that's how heavily loaded this fourth Test is in England's favour. For starters, England posted a mammoth 592 in real quick time to take a huge first-innings lead and then Mark Wood produced some hostile fast bowling to reduce Australia to 113/4 in their second innings. The visitors still need 162 runs to make England bat again. This is not to suggest that Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and Alex Carey can't do it but it will be damn difficult against Wood, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad. Unless the weather reports are true and we have little play today.

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 4th Test Day 4(AFP)