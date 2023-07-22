Home / Cricket / England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Rain arrives as Australia face uphill task to save innings defeat
Live

Jul 22, 2023 03:07 PM IST
England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: To cut the long story short, Australia need a miracle to save this Test. In fact, they would do well to avoid an innings defeat, that's how heavily loaded this fourth Test is in England's favour. For starters, England posted a mammoth 592 in real quick time to take a huge first-innings lead and then Mark Wood produced some hostile fast bowling to reduce Australia to 113/4 in their second innings. The visitors still need 162 runs to make England bat again. This is not to suggest that Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green and Alex Carey can't do it but it will be damn difficult against Wood, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad. Unless the weather reports are true and we have little play today.

England vs Australia Live Score Ashes 4th Test Day 4(AFP)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2023 03:07 PM IST

    England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Labuschagne and Marsh to resume batting!

    Labuschagne (44*) and Marsh (1*) will resume batting for Australia, who reached 113/4 at Stumps on Day 3. They will resume batting on Day 4.

  • Jul 22, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Still raining in Manchester

    It's still training at the Old Trafford in Manchester but England head coach Brendon McCullum is trying to make a statement by walking out in the middle with a folded umbrella. 

    The chances of an on-time start are very slim, even McCullum knows that.

  • Jul 22, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Jonny Bairstow on fire

    "I have played a lot of cricket now, and to keep being told: 'You're rubbish,' well if I was that rubbish, I would not have played 94 games. I want to go out and enjoy, to entertain. People will have comments on the way I bat, they always have done, and that will carry on, but you can leave them to their comments and I will keep on doing what I do in the middle."

    They can say what they want. They are paid to have an opinion, that is what they are paid to do. If they do not have an opinion, they do not have a job," said Bairstow.

  • Jul 22, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Covers on

    The covers are firmly in place. We are still about an hour away from the scheduled start of play but by the look of things, it does not appear that we will start on time.  The worrying fact for England is that the forecast for the rest of the day and tomorrow is not good either.

  • Jul 22, 2023 02:20 PM IST

    England vs Australia Ashes 4th Test Day 4 Live Score: Rain in Manchester

    Uh oh! This is not good if you are an English supporter but extremely good delighting news if you are an Aussie. It is raining at the moment at Old Trafford in Manchester and the forecast for the day is nothing exciting.

  • Jul 22, 2023 01:58 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the England vs Australia 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. England are well and truly in the driver's seat at the moment as Australia still require 162 runs to avoid an innings defeat with only six wickets in hand. But considering the see-saw nature of this Ashes, don't count out an Australian comeback.

Updated on Jul 22, 2023 03:07 PM IST

ByHT Sports Desk

'If Rahane can overcome inconsistency, he can be India's next Test captain'

Former India opener feels that vice-captain has to score runs more consistently to remain in the Indian team amid reports of Shreyas Iyer's return.

India's Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal in 2nd Test match against West Indies(AFP)
Published on Jul 22, 2023 12:37 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Video: India A, Bangladesh A cricketers in ugly on-field fight, umpires step in

Bangladesh A all-rounder Soumya Sarkar and India A pacer Harshit Rana had a go at each other during IND A vs BAN A Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final.

India A and Bangladesh A cricketers in a face-off
Published on Jul 22, 2023 09:58 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: WI keeper's mother breaks down after meeting Virat Kohli

During one of the stump mic chats on Day 1 of 2nd Test, WI wicketkeeper Joshua revealed to Kohli that his mother is a huge fan of him

Joshua Da Silva's mother hugs Virat Kohli in emotional meeting during 2nd IND vs WI Test
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 01:00 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Kohli bizarrely recreates Sachin feat with 29th ton in deja vu moment

After five long years, Kohli notched up his first Test century away from home as he scored 121 runs in the second Test match against West Indies

Virat Kohli creates deja vu moment during 2nd West Indies Test in Trinidad
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 10:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Tendulkar's king-sized reaction to Virat Kohli's sensational 76th century

Virat Kohli smashed his 29th century in Tests and 76th overall during the second match of the series against West Indies.

Sachin Tendulkar had a brilliant reaction to Virat Kohli's 29th Test ton(File/AP)
Published on Jul 22, 2023 06:20 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'Going to mean nothing in 15-20 years': Kohli's no-nonsense statement after ton

Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test century and his 76th international ton overall and propelled India to 438 against the West Indies on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.

Virat Kohli scored 121 on Day 2. (PTI)
Published on Jul 22, 2023 06:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli surpasses Lara, takes further lead over Smith, Root with 29th Test ton

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli smashed his 29th Test century during the second match of the series against West Indies.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies(BCCI Twitter)
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 08:31 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vintage Kohli adapts to convert

The former India skipper played with control to score his first away century since 2018

Virat Kohli in action.(AFP)
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 08:36 AM IST
ByAditya Chaturvedi, Mumbai

Captain Cummins under fire as Aussies wilt under pressure

The Aussie skipper looked bereft of clear ideas and inspiration in England’s first innings at Old Trafford

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (R) shouts to his partner while batting on day three of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford.(AFP)
Updated on Jul 22, 2023 08:36 AM IST
ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi

Watch: Kohli reserves brilliant gesture towards teammates after century vs WI

Virat Kohli smashed his 29th Test century during the second and final Test of the series against West Indies.

Virat Kohli celebrates his century during Day 2 of the 2nd Test against West Indies(Twitter)
Published on Jul 21, 2023 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Kohli equals Bradman, overtakes Tendulkar with sensational ton in 500th match

Virat Kohli smashed his 29th Test century, taking his overall hundred-count to 76 in international cricket.

Virat Kohli in action during the second Test between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain(AFP)
Updated on Jul 21, 2023 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Bumrah 'bowling with full intensity': BCCI's next step for India pacer revealed

The BCCI has provided thrilling updates on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer.

The BCCI issues promising updates on Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's fitness.(Getty Images)
Published on Jul 21, 2023 06:38 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Saurabh Kumar’s well-flighted lonely pursuit

The classical left-arm-spinner may be born in the wrong era with India having a Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to choose from, but his spirit isn’t broken

Saurabh Kumar in action.(Getty )
Updated on Jul 21, 2023 11:29 PM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai

PCB unhappy with Asia Cup schedule being announced before official ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly expressed its disappointment over the Asia Cup schedule being revealed before the official ceremony.

The PCB had reportedly expressed its displeasure over the timing of Asia Cup schedule being announced(File)
Published on Jul 21, 2023 06:25 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
