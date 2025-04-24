Ex-Pakistan cricketer accuses own country of 'sheltering terrorists': 'Why hasn't PM Sharif condemned Pahalgam attack?'

Diplomatic and political tensions between India and Pakistan has taken a further hit since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir, which saw at least 26 tourists get killed after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran. Indian soldiers trek back after a search operation around Baisaran meadow in the aftermath of an attack in Pahalgam.(AFP)

Since then, the BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has gone on to publicly clarify that there would be no resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series. Meanwhile, India head coach Gautam Gambhir also reportedly received death threats from ISIS Kashmir.

Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan

Now former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has slammed his country’s government for the Pahalgam terror attack and also included the country’s PM Shehbaz Sharif in his statement on X.

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister@CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth — you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you”, Kaneria wrote.

Kaneria, who is a Pakistani Hindu cricketer, played for the national team between 2000 and 2010. After allegations of spot fixing, he received a life-time ban from ECB and he also filed an appeal which was rejected in 2013. In 2018, Kaneria also reportedly admitted to have met a match fixer, but he revealed that he didn’t know that the person was a fixer back then.

It goes back to May 2010, when there was an inquiry over ‘irregularities’ in his 2009 domestic season, and the focus was on a NatWest pro40 match, which Essex won. In 2018, Kaneria also reportedly admitted to his involvement in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal.

Also, at least 20 people have been injured in the Pahalgam attack. The dead included those from Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh etc. The casualties also included a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau official. The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, has reportedly claimed the attack.