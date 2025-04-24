Ishan Kishan questioned for 'totally bizarre' decision to walk, asked to explain dismissal: 'What was he thinking?'

Ishan Kishan’s bizarre dismissal was the talk of social media during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The left-handed opener, having just opened his account, tried to glance a delivery from Deepak Chahar that was clearly drifting down leg. The ball evaded Kishan’s bat by a noticeable margin and was safely collected by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar and teammate celebrate the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan during their IPL 2025 match (Surjeet Yadav)

Strangely, there was no appeal from either Rickelton or Chahar, and umpire Vinod Seshan was on the verge of signalling it a wide.

What followed left everyone stunned. Without any clear edge or noise, and no external pressure, Ishan inexplicably began walking back to the pavilion, implying that he had nicked it. Replays confirmed no bat was involved, amplifying the mystery around the dismissal. In a game already spiralling out of control for SRH, Ishan's decision to walk off proved a major setback for the side.

The former cricketers were also stunned at the incident. Following the game, Varun Aaron and Nick Knight discussed the dismissal, with both terming Ishan's call to walk “bizarre.”

“It was quite bizarre. He obviously felt that he hit the ball. No batsman is going to walk if he didn't feel like he hit the ball. But when the umpire was hesitant, there was no real appeal from the fielders, he should've just reviewed it. I don't know why he didn't review it. And of course, in the dressing room, it was quite sad because he is already at an average of 6 (5.50 over last 7 IPL matches) now. It's appalling,” Aaron told ESPNCricinfo.

"I'd know if I hit it"

Knight, meanwhile, stated that a batter would usually know if he had nicked the delivery, and struggled to remember a moment where he hadn't a clear idea of the same.

“I was watching it live, and I reckon I'd know if I hit it. I can't think of an instance where I wouldn't. Bizarre, totally bizarre. The umpire was giving it not out, then he suddenly sees him walking and gives him out... he clearly didn't think it was out. Then, Ishan walks back, and the whole thing gets confusing. Simple solution, just let the umpire make the decision,” said Knight.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary also expressed his astonishment on social media, saying that the dismissal “baffled” him.

“Ishan kishan’s dismissal today against Mumbai Indian ?? I’m waiting to hear from Ishan himself, what was he thinking at that time ?? Baffling,” wrote Tiwary.

SRH could only reach 143/8 in their 20 overs after a batting collapse, with MI cruising to the target in just 15.4 overs with seven wickets to spare. With the loss, the Sunrisers' hopes for a playoff took another big hit, as the side reels at ninth position with just two wins in eight matches.