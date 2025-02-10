Ex-ENG star hits with ‘boredom’ after Buttler and co fail to put up fight vs India in Cuttack: ‘Worry is how easily…’

Former wicketkeeper Matt Prior criticised England's performance in the second ODI against India and pointed out the what are areas of concern for them. Jos Buttler and co. are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series with one match left, which is a big worry for them ahead of the Champions Trophy. They failed to put up a fight at Cuttak after posting 305 on the scoreboard batting first as Rohit Sharma's century made the chase a cakewalk for the hosts. The series loss is not a good sign for England's preparations for the Champions Trophy, which will start from 19th February in Pakistan. England's captain Jos Buttler, left, talks to Mark Wood during the second one day international cricket match between India and England in Cuttack.(AP)

Prior asserted that though India lost a few wickets in the end, they didn't find it difficult to chase down the target as Rohit and Shubman Gill's 135-run opening stand set the tone for them.

"I think the worry is how easily India chased 305 down. Okay, they lost a few wickets at the end, but that was more boredom than anything as they were trying to get the game finished," Prior said on TNT Sports.

Rohit brought his A-game to the table and blew away England bowlers by smashing them around the park. The swashbuckling Indian opener, who became the player to hit the second most sixes in ODIs on Sunday, hit 12 fours and seven sixes at Cuttack.

‘England had no answer for Rohit Sharma’

Prior suggested that the English bowling attack led by Mark Wood was clueless against the Indian skipper, who was batting in full flow during his 90-ball 119.

"Wood is bowling quick, but that isn’t enough on these wickets. You have to be accurate, execute properly, and put batters under pressure. England had no answer for Rohit. Pace on, pace off, Wood was steaming in – but everything England tried, Rohit counterpunched. He is a class act and played a belligerent and classy innings," he added.

Prior, who has played 79 Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for England, said that the visiting batters didn't look in good touch and were also sloppy in the fielding.

"England got over 300, and the opening partnership is working, while Root got runs on the board. But they don’t look in great form as a team. They say you can tell where a team is at by their fielding, and there were some sloppy mistakes."