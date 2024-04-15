Faf du Plessis' 'coin flip' gesture days after 'toss-tampering' theory sparks fresh debate, Cummins' reaction unmissable

Faf du Plessis has added fire to the fuel as he re-ignited the fan theories about toss antics in Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. During last week's clash at Wankhede Stadium, a video went viral on social media of the toss where MI skipper Hardik Pandya flipped the coin over his head and it landed at the back of everyone present at the toss. Faf du Plessis re-ignites fire to toss-tampering theory with his gestures at the toss on Monday.(X Image)

Match referee Javagal Srinath had to turn back to pick up the coin. Several fans on social media accused the match referee of toss-tampering but there was no substantial proof of that.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis sparked fresh debate on the matter with his gesture at the toss on Monday during RCB vs SRH clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium. A few seconds before the toss, Du Plessis and Cummins were engaged in a conversation as the former was seen describing to the SRH skipper what happened at the toss in Mumbai. Cummins looked a bit stunned with what du Plessis told him.

The video of the incident went viral on social media as the fans once again started talking about the Wankhede incident.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

SRH are placed at the fifth spot with three wins and two losses while RCB are suffering at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven matches.

"We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. It feels like most of the time we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in," the RCB skipper said.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said there is no change in the team.

"The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, (sometimes) 240 is par," Cummins said.