The Maharaja Trophy 2024 group stage is approaching its end, with the top 4 all but set. Hubli Tigers are comfortably in second place in the table, while Mysore Warriors are in 4th but 4 points clear of the teams below them, likely to go through. A win will be enough for Warriors to confirm their place, and they will want to get back to winning ways as the knockouts approach. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: HUBLI TIGERS vs MYSORE WARRIORS, Maharaja Trophy 2024(Maharaja Trophy Instagram)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

HUBLI TIGERS:

HUBLI TIGERS: W W L W L

MYSORE WARRIORS: W W W L L

HUBLI TIGERS likely XI

Batters: Mohammad Taha, Thippa Reddy, Manish Pandey

Allrounders: Aneeshwar Gautam, Karthikeya-KP, Manvanth Kumar L, LR Kumar

Wicketkeeper: KL Shrijith

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Vidwath Kaverappa, Daman Deep Singh

MYSORE WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Karun Nair, S U Karthik

Allrounders: Samit Dravid, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage

Wicketkeeper: Harshil Dharmani, Sumit Kumar

Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, M Venkatesh, Vidhyadhar Patil

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (HUBLI TIGERS)

1. MANISH PANDEY

Experienced batter Manish Pandey has been a consistent run-scorer for Hubli Tigers so far, and is on a strong run of form with two strong performances back to back.

MANISH PANDEY IN MAHARAJA TROPHY

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 160

AVERAGE – 32.00

STRIKE RATE – 117.64

50s/100s – 0/0

2. MOHAMMAD TAHA

Mohammed Taha hasn’t scored runs in bulk, but has been getting Hubli off to fliers with aggressive powerplay batting, with a very strong strike rate.

MOHAMMAD TAHA IN MAHARAJA TROPHY

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 118

AVERAGE – 16.85

STRIKE RATE – 222.64

50s/100s – 0/0

Players who can make a difference (HUBLI TIGERS)

1. Manvanth Kumar

Manvanth Kumar is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Maharaja Trophy so far, with 14 scalps in 6 innings. He has been the leader of the Tigers’ attack and their prime wicket-taker.

2. LR Kumar

LR Kumar has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.25, and has been a solid member of the Tigers’ bowling attack.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (MYSORE WARRIORS)

1. MANOJ BHANDAGE

Manoj Bhandage has been one of the finds of the tournament, playing excellent lower order cameos with a strike rate over 200 and also contributing with ball.

MANOJ BHANDAGE IN MAHARAJA TROPHY

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 212

AVERAGE – 42.40

STRIKE RATE – 201.90

50s/100s – 1/0

2. CA KARTHIK

CA Karthik has contributed with 12 wickets in 7 innings, include three wickets in each of the last two matches. He is also capable of contributing solidly with bat.

CA KARTHIK IN MAHARAJA TROPHY

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 12

STRIKE RATE – 11.00

ECONOMY RATE – 9.27

AVERAGE – 17.00

Players who can make a difference (MYSORE WARRIORS)

1. Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been on fire in the Maharaja trophy, with 346 runs in 8 innings including a century. He smashed 66(36) in the previous encounter against Hubli.

2. Jagadeesha Suchith

Jagadeesha Suchith had figures of 4/14 in the previous encounter against Hubli Tigers, and is capable of being both economical and taking wickets regularly.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES HUBLI TIGERS WON MYSORE WARRIORS WON NO RESULT 12 4 8 0

VENUE AND PITCH

The Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore has been a bat-second pitch, with every toss this tournament going towards fielding first. The average first innings score has been 159. The chasing team has won 13 out of 22 matches. The evening match should give the advantage to the team which wins the toss and bats second.

MATCH PREDICTION

Both teams will be looking for a dominant wins after struggles in recent matches. Warriors will take confidence from their comfortable victory over their opponents earlier in the season, and their batting might have enough in the tank to make them slight favourites by 60%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Manish Pandey, Karun Nair (c), Mohammad Taha

Wicketkeepers: KL Shrijith

All-rounders: Manvanth Kumar, CA Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, Vidyadhar Patil, LR Kumar

Backup players:

Batter: Thippa Reddy

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar

All-rounder: Samit Dravid

Bowler: KC Cariappa