Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: HUBLI TIGERS vs MYSORE WARRIORS, Maharaja Trophy 2024
The Maharaja Trophy 2024 group stage is approaching its end, with the top 4 all but set. Hubli Tigers are comfortably in second place in the table, while Mysore Warriors are in 4th but 4 points clear of the teams below them, likely to go through. A win will be enough for Warriors to confirm their place, and they will want to get back to winning ways as the knockouts approach.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
HUBLI TIGERS:
HUBLI TIGERS: W W L W L
MYSORE WARRIORS: W W W L L
HUBLI TIGERS likely XI
Batters: Mohammad Taha, Thippa Reddy, Manish Pandey
Allrounders: Aneeshwar Gautam, Karthikeya-KP, Manvanth Kumar L, LR Kumar
Wicketkeeper: KL Shrijith
Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Vidwath Kaverappa, Daman Deep Singh
MYSORE WARRIORS likely XI
Batters: Karun Nair, S U Karthik
Allrounders: Samit Dravid, CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage
Wicketkeeper: Harshil Dharmani, Sumit Kumar
Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, M Venkatesh, Vidhyadhar Patil
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (HUBLI TIGERS)
1. MANISH PANDEY
Experienced batter Manish Pandey has been a consistent run-scorer for Hubli Tigers so far, and is on a strong run of form with two strong performances back to back.GFX 5.2
MANISH PANDEY IN MAHARAJA TROPHY
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 160
AVERAGE – 32.00
STRIKE RATE – 117.64
50s/100s – 0/0
2. MOHAMMAD TAHA
Mohammed Taha hasn’t scored runs in bulk, but has been getting Hubli off to fliers with aggressive powerplay batting, with a very strong strike rate.
MOHAMMAD TAHA IN MAHARAJA TROPHY
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 118
AVERAGE – 16.85
STRIKE RATE – 222.64
50s/100s – 0/0
Players who can make a difference (HUBLI TIGERS)
1. Manvanth Kumar
Manvanth Kumar is one of the leading wicket-takers in the Maharaja Trophy so far, with 14 scalps in 6 innings. He has been the leader of the Tigers’ attack and their prime wicket-taker.
2. LR Kumar
LR Kumar has taken 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.25, and has been a solid member of the Tigers’ bowling attack.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (MYSORE WARRIORS)
1. MANOJ BHANDAGE
Manoj Bhandage has been one of the finds of the tournament, playing excellent lower order cameos with a strike rate over 200 and also contributing with ball.
MANOJ BHANDAGE IN MAHARAJA TROPHY
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 212
AVERAGE – 42.40
STRIKE RATE – 201.90
50s/100s – 1/0
2. CA KARTHIK
CA Karthik has contributed with 12 wickets in 7 innings, include three wickets in each of the last two matches. He is also capable of contributing solidly with bat.
CA KARTHIK IN MAHARAJA TROPHY
INNINGS - 7
WICKETS - 12
STRIKE RATE – 11.00
ECONOMY RATE – 9.27
AVERAGE – 17.00
Players who can make a difference (MYSORE WARRIORS)
1. Karun Nair
Karun Nair has been on fire in the Maharaja trophy, with 346 runs in 8 innings including a century. He smashed 66(36) in the previous encounter against Hubli.
2. Jagadeesha Suchith
Jagadeesha Suchith had figures of 4/14 in the previous encounter against Hubli Tigers, and is capable of being both economical and taking wickets regularly.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|MATCHES
|HUBLI TIGERS WON
|MYSORE WARRIORS WON
|NO RESULT
|12
|4
|8
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
The Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore has been a bat-second pitch, with every toss this tournament going towards fielding first. The average first innings score has been 159. The chasing team has won 13 out of 22 matches. The evening match should give the advantage to the team which wins the toss and bats second.
MATCH PREDICTION
Both teams will be looking for a dominant wins after struggles in recent matches. Warriors will take confidence from their comfortable victory over their opponents earlier in the season, and their batting might have enough in the tank to make them slight favourites by 60%.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Manish Pandey, Karun Nair (c), Mohammad Taha
Wicketkeepers: KL Shrijith
All-rounders: Manvanth Kumar, CA Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham
Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, Vidyadhar Patil, LR Kumar
Backup players:
Batter: Thippa Reddy
Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar
All-rounder: Samit Dravid
Bowler: KC Cariappa