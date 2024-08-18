Fantasy 11, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis - Women's Hundred 2024 Final, Spirit vs Fire

London Spirit have reached their maiden final in the Women’s Hundred, where they’ll face Welsh Fire at the iconic Lord’s this Sunday. With both teams chasing their first-ever title, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Spirit will draw strength from their home advantage, but Fire's commanding form throughout the season could tip the scales in their favour in this high-stakes showdown. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis - Women's Hundred 2024 Final, London Spirit vs Welsh Fire(Getty)

LAST 5 MATCHES

LONDON SPIRIT: L W L W W

WELSH FIRE: W W A L W

HEADER: THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR LONDON SPIRIT AND WELSH FIRE

LONDON SPIRIT likely XI

Batters: Meg Lanning, Cordelia Griffith, Heather Knight

Allrounders: Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne, Abigail Freeborn

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Tara Norris

WELSH FIRE likely XI

Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Ella McCaughan

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Elwiss, Phoebe Franklin

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce

Bowlers: Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Shabnim Ismail

Statistical Performance (London Spirit)

Georgia Redmayne

Georgia Redmayne scored an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls in the Eliminator match against Oval Invincibles, which helped the Spirit’s book a place in the finals. She would be a key player for Spirit in the summit clash.

GEORGIA REDMAYNE IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 17

RUNS - 382

AVERAGE – 29.38

STRIKE RATE – 104.65

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Charlie Dean

Charlie Dean chipped in with three wickets in the Eliminator and has been consistent with the ball this season so far. She is also a handy batter down the order.

CHARLIE DEAN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 29

WICKETS - 18

STRIKE RATE – 27.50

ECONOMY RATE – 7.39

AVERAGE – 33.88

Players Who Can Make a Difference (London Spirit)

1. Heather Knight

Heather Knight, an experienced batter in Spirit’s lineup has seen the team through over the line this season many a times by dropping the anchor in the middle order.

2. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning’s experience and ability to score runs would be crucial for Spirit in the final against Fire. This season, she has scored 166 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 130.70, including a fifty.

Statistical Performance (Welsh Fire)

1. Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont is one of the prolific run-scorer in The Hundred with more than 700 runs, which includes a century and two fifties. This season too she has been consistent with the bat.

TAMMY BEAUMONT IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 27

RUNS - 710

AVERAGE – 29.58

STRIKE RATE – 125.44

50s/100s – 2/1

2. Jess Jonassen

In Welsh Fire’s last match, Jess Jonassen picked three wickets and has been spot on with her bowling in the few matches before that too by chipping in with wickets. She would be a key bowler for Fire in the finals.

JESS JONASSEN IN THE HUNDRED

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 12

STRIKE RATE – 11.16

ECONOMY RATE – 6.89

AVERAGE – 12.83

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Welsh Fire)

1. Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been brilliant with both bat and ball in the last few games for Welsh Fire. In Fire’s last match, she was Player of the Match for her all-round show where she scored an unbeaten 35 and returned figures of 4 for 14.

2. Freya Davies

With the Lord’s track to provide assistance to quick bowlers, Freya Davies will have a big role to play in the summit clash on Sunday. In this edition, she has claimed 10 wickets in seven matches.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played four matches against each other in The Hundred, with London Spirit and Welsh Fire having won twice each.

SPIRIT V FIRE - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 4

Spirit Won: 2

Fire Won: 2

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Lord’s in London has hosted 17 matches in the Women’s Hundred, of which 13 times teams winning the toss have opted to field. The average first innings score at this venue is 119 and in the second innings is 113. The highest score in Women’s Hundred at Lord’s is 151 and the lowest score is 73.

MATCH PREDICTION

Both teams have played brilliant cricket in this season of The Hundred, however, Welsh Fire would have a slight edge because of their domination and individual brilliance of some of their players. Spirit will have the home advantage. Fire have a 60% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne (VC), Tammy Beaumont

Batters: Heather Knight, Meg Lanning

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Charlie Dean, Eva Gray, Hayley Matthews (C), Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Ella McCaughan

BOWLER – Shabnim Ismail

ALL-ROUNDER – Danielle Gibson