e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘For Hardik Pandya, there’s no rest day’

‘For Hardik Pandya, there’s no rest day’

In the video, Hardik can be seen doing shoulder and leg exercises. “Quaran-training. Don’t forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy,” he had captioned that video.

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya(Hardik Pandya Twitter)
         

Even though Hardik Pandya in not on the cricket field, he is making sure his body remains in good shape by working out and performing his fitness drills on a daily basis at his home during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in force amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Hardik’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians on Saturday tweeted a video of the star all-rounder and wrote: “For Hardik Pandya, there’s no rest day.”

In the video, Hardik can be seen doing shoulder and leg exercises. “Quaran-training. Don’t forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy,” he had captioned that video.

 

In a normal scenario, he could have set the stage on fire on his return from injury during the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which now stands postponed till April 15 due to coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: ‘He was magic’: Rohit Sharma picks best coach he has played under

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL in case the tournament cannot be held now. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup.

A BCCI official told IANS that while there have been talks with regards to hosting the IPL in the October-November window, it will only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

When contacted, an ICC official made it clear though that the T20 World Cup is still on as planned and there have been no talks of postponement.

Close to 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in the country while 68 people have lost their lives.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
108 staff of Delhi hospital come in contact with patients, quarantined
108 staff of Delhi hospital come in contact with patients, quarantined
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news