Former England fast bowler James Anderson awarded knighthood

Reuters |
Apr 12, 2025 08:45 AM IST

Anderson, who made his Test debut in 2003, retired from international duty in July last year after his 188th test, having taken 704 wickets.

England's all-time highest test wicket taker James Anderson was awarded a knighthood in former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list published on Friday.

England's James Anderson reacts after his final Test match(Action Images via Reuters)
England's James Anderson reacts after his final Test match(Action Images via Reuters)

Anderson, who made his test debut in 2003 at Lord's, retired from international duty in July last year after his 188th test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years.

"Congratulations Sir Jimmy Anderson. This is a really well-deserved honour for an England legend who has given so much to our sport," England's cricket board chair Richard Thompson said in a statement.

"Jimmy's career has been marked by extraordinary achievements, not least in winning the Ashes four times and becoming England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

"His skill, determination, and sportsmanship have inspired millions of cricketers and fans alike, in England and around the world. This is fitting recognition for a true world-great who has given so much to the game on and off the field."

The 42-year-old retired with a record number of test wickets by an England bowler and the most by any seam bowler. He is third on the all-time list for test wickets behind Australian Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The pacer, who has a total of 991 international wickets across all formats, extended his playing career in January after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the 2025 season.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs KKR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
