e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

From ball tampering to Ashes success: Series to document Australia’s journey - sneak Peek

The eight-part series titled ‘The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team’, will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Australia’s first ever Test series loss to India on home soil.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Australia celebrate winning the first test against Pakistan.
Australia celebrate winning the first test against Pakistan.(AP)
         

The Australian cricket team’s journey of redemption from the ball-tampering scandal to a successful defence of the Ashes has been turned into a soon-to-be-released docu-series, which would also include unseen dressing room footage. The eight-part series titled ‘The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team’, will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Australia’s first ever Test series loss to India on home soil, the World Cup semifinal exit and the Ashes defence after that, according to a report on ‘cricket.com.au’.

The series will be released next year. Australia were rocked by the ball-tampering scandal during their tour of South Africa in 2018. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of sandpaper on the ball during a Test in Cape Town.

The incident led to bans on former captain Steve Smith and his then deputy David Warner for 12 months. Darren Lehmann also quit as coach leaving the Australian team in turmoil. The trailer of the docu-series shows the various highs and lows that the team faced, from Smith being hit on the neck during the Ashes to the aftermath of the shock loss in the third Test in the same series.

Also read: George Bailey likely to be new Australia selector

Skipper Tim Paine is seen motivating his teammates that include pacer Josh Hazlewood sitting with his head in his hands, James Pattinson slumped against the wall and Marnus Labuschagne looking distraught after the shock defeat in the third Test against England at Leeds. “Keep knowing that the process we got in place to beat these guys will work. We missed an opportunity we have two others,” Paine is heard saying.

The series will be available in Australia on Amazon Prime Video and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world in early 2020.

tags
top news
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
Oppn leaders go to Speaker Om Birla after scuffle, sent back with a warning
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
India-bound 2020 Honda City unveiled in Thailand, gets 1.0-turbocharged engine
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news