Gautam Gambhir will not be able to 'drop Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli': Manoj Tiwary

India might have lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider by six wickets. Still, chatter continues to grow around Indian captain Rohit Sharma's decision to "stand down" from the all-crucial Sydney Test. Former India batter Manoj Tiwary believes Rohit should have played the game as a leader. Manoj Tiwary believes Gautam Gambhir will not be able to drop either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. (PTI)

He also stated that Rohit's decision not to play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy decider was his own, as head coach Gautam Gambhir will not be able to drop either him or Virat Kohli.

Rohit, 37, managed just 31 runs in three Tests against Australia. As soon as he was missing from the playing XI, there were speculations about whether the management dropped the Indian captain from playing XI.

However, on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, Rohit clarified that it was his decision not to play as the visitors could not afford to keep so many out-of-form batters in the playing XI. Over the course of the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which India lost 1-3, many concerns were raised about Rohit and Virat Kohli's form.

"I think Rohit Sharma took the decision. It was his own decision. I don't think Gautam Gambhir will be able to drop Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. I think it was Rohit's decision. Rohit should have played in Sydney because he was the captain. He said he wasn't scoring runs, so obviously, he wasn't scoring runs, but others weren't also doing so. Sometimes, you go to that mindset where you feel you must be dropped rather than someone else. You are just doubting your own abilities and putting others' abilities above you," Tiwary told Hindustan Times.

"This should not be done by a captain. I think Rohit Sharma is a tremendous talent. He has proven himself. Batters and bowlers, everyone goes through a rough patch. Even coaches also. These things can be rectified, and you can return and score runs. I personally felt he shouldn't have dropped himself. It looks like he did that for the sake of the team. As a captain, you cannot drop himself when the Test series is on the line," he added.

Why no Jalaj Saxena?

Manoj Tiwary also questioned Tanush Kotian's selection in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. He said Jalaj Saxena has been a proven performer in first-class cricket and should have gotten the opportunity to travel Down Under.

The 38-year-old Jalaj Saxena, representing Kerala, has played 145 first-class matches, taking 464 wickets and scoring 6,834 runs. While making a case for the off-break bowler, Tiwary cited India's struggle in ICC events in the past 10-12 years.

"Tanush Kotian also got selected. I felt Jalaj Saxena would have been the right choice. He deserved that opportunity. BCCI should have respected such a cricketer who has been fabulous with his performances. Why did a player of his calibre not get a look in when Ashwin retired? How come Tanush Kotian came into the mix? These things are quite evident," said Tiwary.

"Someone gets a push, and sometimes, deserving candidates don't have any big voice or big hand to support them, so they get neglected. But this doesn't mean I am saying BCCI is not doing anything. I commend them for the things they have done for Indian cricket. But we are failing to win every ICC tournament. Why we won't be as successful as Australia as far as winning ICC tournaments are concerned?" he questioned.

Speaking further, he said, "Why are we so happy after winning the ICC tournament after so long and acting like we won't win in the near future? We should believe, and it can happen that we win all the ICC tournaments. When all the facilities are there, players get so much security, where are the performances? The performances are not happening because of the points I have observed and experienced. If these things are taken care of, I am sure India will win many ICC tournaments."