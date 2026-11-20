"Well left.” This was the sentiment on numerous occasions during the Wellington Test, especially when Henry Nicholls and KL Rahul were batting.

KL Rahul and Henry Nicholls during the Wellington Test. (AP)

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On a pitch with 15mm grass covering, Rahul and Nicholls ground it out, leaving everything which was away from their eyeline. The duo were rewarded for their willingness to show patience, and the ongoing Test has once again proved how good old school Test cricket will always be a thing of exceptional beauty.

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The expression “well left” is becoming extinct on commentary. The term, which was a repetitive line back in the day, is quickly going out of fashion. And it is just down to the batters chasing glory shots rather than buckling down in the middle.

Deep Dive Why is leaving the ball still important in Test cricket? Leaving deliveries outside the batter’s eye line can protect the outside edge, especially when the ball is swinging. It also helps batters see out difficult spells and wait for the bowler to offer a scoring opportunity. How did KL Rahul and Henry Nicholls benefit from leaving the ball in the Wellington Test? Both showed patience against the pace attack and resisted chasing deliveries outside off-stump. Nicholls helped New Zealand recover from 70/5, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 52 as India reached 159/1. Is leaving the ball in Test cricket the same as being overly cautious? No. It is a tactical decision to avoid risky deliveries and protect the outside edge. By making bowlers keep searching for a breakthrough, a batter can eventually encourage them to bowl to his strengths.

Also Read: Wellington Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the prizefighter, gives India a head start

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{{^usCountry}} With an avalanche of franchise leagues around the world, cricket is quickly moving towards a slam-bang approach, and scores are rising with each passing match - especially in T20s. However, this has resulted in the loss of the art of leaving the ball, and batters continue to be found wanting in Tests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With an avalanche of franchise leagues around the world, cricket is quickly moving towards a slam-bang approach, and scores are rising with each passing match - especially in T20s. However, this has resulted in the loss of the art of leaving the ball, and batters continue to be found wanting in Tests. {{/usCountry}}

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Batting-friendly conditions allow the batters to get their eye in quickly and go hell for leather, irrespective of the format. But leaving the ball is a valuable skill, which comes in handy whenever it is swinging around.

And this particular skill will never go out of style, no matter how much the batters start being aggressive. The first Test between India and New Zealand has shown ample proof of how the batters can benefit if they are willing to give the first two hours to the bowlers. The rest of the day is theirs.

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Last month, even South Africa captain Temba Bavuma frustrated the Australian bowling attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland in Gqeberha by just leaving the ball under cloudy conditions.

However, leaving the ball isn't as easy as it seems. Ask Tom Latham. The left-hander expected the Jasprit Bumrah delivery to angle away. To his surprise, the ball came back in late, knocking the New Zealand captain's off-stump. The intention was to leave the ball, but there was misjudgment on the part of Latham.

So knowing which ball to shoulder arms to is a skill, displayed by both Rahul and Nicholls on the first two days of the Wellington Test. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris alluded to the same after stumps on Day 2, saying leaving the ball is a lost art but rewards are exceptional if the batters are willing to grind it out.

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Leaving the ball is often mistaken for overt caution. It is actually a tactical decision that the batter makes. When deciding to let the ball go, the main aim is to protect the outside edge. When the bowler is repeatedly beating the bat, the bowler gets frustrated, and this is when the batter makes the bowler bowl to him.

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sir Alastair Cook and Jacques Kallis, each of these batters had the skill to leave the ball. Their success was not only on attacking or glory shots. It was also built on trusting their defence. Remember how Tendulkar famously refrained from playing a cover drive against Australia in Sydney in 2004? The Master Blaster decided to do so after being repeatedly losing his wicket earlier while chasing attacking shots.

The Nicholls and Rahul masterclass

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Imagine being a batter. You just have a split-second to decide whether to defend the ball, go after it or just let it go. Leaving the ball is a testament to the virtue of patience. And this is where both Nicholls and Rahul have excelled.

Nicholls came out to bat for New Zealand at No.3, and he saw one batter after another walk back. The hosts were reduced to 70/5, and Bumrah, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj had New Zealand all at sea.

The left-hander buckled down, refusing to be cornered by the Indian pace attack. Nicholls recognised the need of the hour, staying patient and checking the instinct of going after the ball.

The arrival of Glenn Phillips eased pressure at the other end, and the contrasting nature of the duo's play benefited New Zealand. The duo put on 216 runs for the sixth wicket, helping New Zealand post 368

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Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175 from 335 deliveries, and his innings showed the importance of occupying the crease and the willingness to see the testing spells out.

After New Zealand posted a good total, the task was cut out for KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian opening duo. Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson made life uncomfortable with the new ball, and the opening burst required the Indian batters to display concentration.

The first four overs saw India fail to score a single run, and the team eventually needed 26 deliveries to get off the mark. As expected, Rahul was watchful, resisting temptation to chase the deliveries outside off-stump. He eventually forced the bowlers to bowl to him, and it was then that he freed his arms, staying unbeaten on 52 at stumps on Day 2, helping India reach 159/1.

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