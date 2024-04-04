IPL Match Today: GT vs PBKS head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL

GT vs PBKS, IPL Match Today: Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their upcoming Indian Premier League match in the hope of reviving their campaign after a tough loss against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game. Facing another challenge against the Titans, who specialize in varying the pace off the deliveries on the Motera track, the Kings are hoping to regain momentum after losing their last two away games. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill in action during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (Gujarat Titans Twitter)

With the Titans coming off a convincing seven-wicket victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are riding high on confidence. However, the PBKS will need to adapt quickly, especially after struggling against Mayank's fiery deliveries in the last game.

Mohit Sharma, the star pacer who is joint-second in the Purple Cap list currently, has a number of variations up his sleeves; the knuckle balls, slow bouncers, and wide yorkers have proven effective, especially in a tournament where bowlers who can take pace off the ball have seen success.

Trouble brewing for PBKS again?

If Mayank Yadav posed a challenge with his pace, Mohit's variations can trouble the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Jitesh Sharma, who prefer the ball coming onto the bat.

On the bowling front, the PBKS have struggled, particularly in the death overs. Million-dollar buy Harshal Patel and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar have been expensive, conceding runs at high economy rates. Arshdeep Singh, known for his yorkers in the death overs, has also struggled to contain runs.

In contrast, GT have showcased strong performances, with their bowling unit impressive in their matches against the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While their batting is yet to fire collectively, their bowlers have successfully defended scores and restricted formidable opponents to manageable totals.

With the Titans' bowlers executing their plans effectively and the PBKS facing challenges in both batting and bowling departments, the Kings will need to address their issues quickly to bounce back. Titans will look to build on their recent successes and maintain their momentum in the tournament.

GT vs PBKS head-to-head record

In their head-to-head encounters, GT and PBKS have clashed three times, with the Titans emerging victorious in two matches, while the Kings secured a win in the remaining game.

In their last encounter in the 2023 season, Titans secured a comprehensive six-wicket win, restricting Shikhar Dhawan's men to 153/8 before chasing down the target in the final over.

Most runs in GT vs PBKS games

Shubman Gill (GT) - 172

Most wickets in GT vs PBKS games

Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 7