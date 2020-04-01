‘Had no clue against him’: Yuvraj Singh names bowler against whom he ‘really struggled’

cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed he really struggled to bat against former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and he went on to the extent of saying he had ‘no clue against him’. Yuvraj, who is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen ever to grace the game, came up against some unbelievable bowlers during the course of his illustrious career, however, he believes it was Muralitharan who troubled him the most.

“I really struggled against (Muttiah) Muralitharan. Had no clue against him. Glenn (McGrath) would trouble me a lot with the away-going delivery. Luckily I didn’t play much against McGrath because in Test matches I was sitting out and cheering for the seniors,” Yuvraj told Sportstar.

Yuvraj also spoke about how he finally started to tackle the world-class spin bowling from the Lankan. According to his own admission, it was an advice from legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar that changed Yuvraj’s fortunes against Muralitharan forever.

“Sachin (Tendulkar) told me to start sweeping (against Muralitharan) and I was at ease,” he added.

India’s prolific match-winner in their recent two World Cups – 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup – Yuvraj recently also stated that he got more support under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy than under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj, who made his debut under Ganguly’s captaincy against Australia in the Champions Trophy in 2000, has played under Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in different times.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli),” Yuvraj told Sportstar.