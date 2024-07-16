Hardik not confirmed as T20I captain, BCCI gets feedback on Surya; Gambhir's vote to decide Rohit's successor: Report

Hardik Pandya's T20I captaincy is reportedly not yet confirmed. The BCCI is in a fix about Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Pandya was the vice-captain of the Indian side that won the T20 World Cup last month in the Caribbean. After regular skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format following the triumphant run that ended India's 13-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy, Pandya naturally emerged as the frontrunner to take over the reins. But things are not that simple in the BCCI at the moment. India's Hardik Pandya, right, listens to captain Rohit Sharma(PTI)

According to a report in The Indian Express, everyone in the board and the selection committee are not on the same page. And the main reason for that is Pandya's dubious fitness standards. Despite being the country's top seam-bowling all-rounder by some distance - He was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup-winning run with contributions with either the bat or ball or, at times, both in almost every match - and an outright match-winner in white-ball cricket, the board officials are a bit sceptical about naming Pandya as the permanent T20I captain. The main reason behind that is his fitness.

Pandya has suffered multiple serious injuries in his eight-year-long international career, so much so that he has decided not to play red-ball cricket at all. Even in white-ball cricket, his workload is managed quite carefully. After just two league games, the all-rounder was ruled out of the ODI World Cup. It took him about five months to regain full fitness and be match-ready. Many believe that cost him the T20I captaincy. He was, after all, India's unofficial T20I captain between November 2022 and December 2023.

The BCCI does want to pick a leader who breaks down often and misses important series. “It is a delicate matter. There is an argument on both sides of the debate, and thus, everyone is not on the same page. Hardik’s fitness is an issue but he played a big role in breaking India’s ICC jinx," a top BCCI source told The Indian Express.

That is where Suryakumar Yadav's name has come in. After Rohit and Kohli's retirement, there is no doubt about that fact that he is the No.1 batter in T20Is. He also proved his captaincy credentials in the home series against Australia after the ODI World Cup last year and the South Africa tour that followed it.

"As for Suryakumar, we have received feedback from the team that his captaincy style was well received by the dressing room,” the source said.

Gambhir's vote to decide India's next T20I captain after Rohit Sharma

The report adds that new head coach Gautam Gambhir's vote will play a crucial role in the final decision making. Gambhir has worked closely with Suryakumar while leading Kolkata Knight Riders.

BCCI and the selection committee have little time to finalise their decision. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will meet Gambhir for their first selection meeting this week. Two squads for the ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka will be announced shortly after that. The Sri Lanka tour, where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, will mark the beginning of the Gambhir era in Indian cricket.

It will also, in many ways, give a clear indication about the future of India's T20I side minutes Rohit, Kohli and Jadeja. As far as ODIs are concerned, KL Rahul is set to lead the side as Pandya has reportedly asked for a break from the 50-overs format.