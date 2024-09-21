Hardik Pandya in fray for Test comeback? India all-rounder touted for return to Ranji Trophy after 5 years: Report

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly eyeing a return to the red-ball game, making himself available for Baroda’s first-class matches as India begin their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be held in Australia later this year. Hardik Pandya in action for India in a Test match. (AP)

As per a Sports Tak report, Baroda are preparing to reintroduce Pandya to the red-ball games after a long break from the format for the T20 World Cup winner.

Pandya hasn’t played for India in Test cricket since 2018, with complications regarding injuries and his fitness meaning he had to prioritise the shorter white-ball formats in recent years. He has also not played any first class matches for Baroda since 2018.

Pandya serves as captain for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and was part of the unit which won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in June. Pandya recently marked his return to bowling longer spells in white-ball games, which is a positive indication for team India as they look for a pace-bowling all-round option in overseas Tests.

The all-rounder participated in 11 Test matches between 2017 and 2018, averaging 31 with both bat and ball in a solid spell of his career. He took 17 wickets, including a five-fer in one innings against England in Nottingham. However, recurring stress injuries, particularly in his back, has prevented him from being a long-term bowling option for the Indian Test team.

The answer to India's pace all-rounder question marks?

Pandya took 11 wickets in 8 matches in the 2024 World Cup, where his impressive bowling performances included defending the last over of the final against South Africa, in which he dismissed David Miller to help seal the famous victory.

More positive indications were received for Indian fans in a video shared by Hardik Pandya on social media, in which he could be seen practising with the red ball in hand, leaving fans optimistic about his decision to throw his hat in the ring for Test cricket as well.

A pace-bowling all-rounder is the factor that could make the difference in overseas tours for India, with Shardul Thakur being the go-to option for that role in recent years.

India are currently playing in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, in the first Test in Chennai. Hardik Pandya is part of the squad for the subsequent three-match T20I series against the same opponents in October.