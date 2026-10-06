Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s World Cup-winning captain, steps down after 10 years: ‘Team in a good place; I’ve done my duty’

One of India's longest-serving women's team captains, Harmanpreet Kaur, on Tuesday, stepped down as the all-format skipper, saying that her duty was done and that she can go back to playing the sport for the love of the game again.
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The announcement came after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati, where the women's team's trajectory over the last few months was evaluated. The meeting was attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, and head coach Amol Muzumdar.
It was back in 2012, in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Guangzhou, when she first led the Indian team, in the T20 format. She officially took over the role in the format in 2016, and was elevated to a full-time ODI leadership role in 2022 after the retirement of Mithali Raj, before becoming the all-format leader in 2023.
"Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats," she posted on her Instagram account.
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"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Harmanpreet said in a lengthy statement.
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"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Harmanpreet said in a lengthy statement.
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"Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she added.
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The announcement also came just days after the Indian women's team returned with the gold in cricket at the recently concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. It was India's second straight Asiad gold in the event. A fortnight before that, India won the Asia Cup under her for the record eighth time. However, her most significant achievement as a captain remains the maiden ODI World Cup haul on home turf last November.
Harmanpreet added that she is leaving the captaincy "with a heart full of emotions, but also with peace."
"Because I genuinely believe my team is in a good place," she said.
Overall, Harmanpreet led India in 211 international matches. In ODIs, India won 30 of the 51 matches under her leadership, while they won 92 of 155 T20Is — the most by any Indian captain across the two white-ball formats. She also captained India in five Tests, where the team lost just one match.
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BCCI has yet to name the next full-time leader of the Indian team, but Mandhana stands as a strong possibility to take over the reins.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.