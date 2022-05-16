Home / Cricket / Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti named captains as squads for Women's T20 Challenge announced, no Mithali, Jhulan
cricket

Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Deepti named captains as squads for Women's T20 Challenge announced, no Mithali, Jhulan

  • Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have been named captains of their respective sides Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity for the Women's T20 Challenge that takes starts from May 23 to May 28.
Trailblazers won the tournament last year.&nbsp;(BCCI)
Trailblazers won the tournament last year. (BCCI)
Published on May 16, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma have been named captains of their respective sides Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity for the Women's T20 Challenge that takes place from May 23 to May 28. The opener will be played between Trailblazers and Supernovas, with all matches to be played at Pune's MCA Stadium. There was no place for veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

A total of 12 international players will feature in this edition, which includes cricketers from South Africa, West Indies, England and Australia. The BCCI on Monday named a 16-member squad for all three teams which reads as follows.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Vice Captain), Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Poonam Yadav (Vice-captain), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akter, Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, SB Pokharkar

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (Captain), Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khakak, P Navgire, Kathryn Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
women's t20 challenge trailblazers supernovas velocity smriti mandhana deepti sharma harmanpreet kaur mithali raj jhulan goswami + 7 more
women's t20 challenge trailblazers supernovas velocity smriti mandhana deepti sharma harmanpreet kaur mithali raj jhulan goswami + 6 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out