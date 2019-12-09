‘Haven’t looked back’: David Warner ends silence on lifelong Australian leadership ban

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 09:13 IST

Australia opener David Warner has finally ended his silence on leadership ban imposed on him by Cricket Australia (CA). Warner was suspended for one year for his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. Moreover, CA also imposed a lifelong leadership ban on Warner — who was the vice-captain at that time — meant he can never hold a leadership position within the Australia team.

Also Read: 3 per cent of $400 million is all right’: Warne in for huge IPL windfall

“At the end of the day, you’ve just got to respect the decision and move on and get on with it,” Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au. “I haven’t looked back, I’ve just kept on looking forward. And my job is to come out and score runs.”

“I didn’t do well in England but it’s about me trying to return to scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team,” he added.

Also Read: Kohli lights up India’s poor day in field with sensational catch - Watch

Warner recently made headlines for all the right reason as he registered his maiden triple ton in longest format in second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide to help his side to a massive win. Doing so, Warner, who remained unbeaten on 335 in the first innings, surpassed Don Bradman’s record to become the highest scoring Australia batsman in the longest format.

Also Read: ‘Don’t make a joke of yourself’: Former Pak cricketer lashes out at PCB

Warner had the chance to go past the 400-mark, but skipper Tim Paine called off the innings, declaring Australia at 589/3. In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 302 in the first innings, and then were asked to bat again. In the 2nd innings, the visitors could only muster 239, handing the hosts a win by an innings and 48 runs.

“I backed myself and just enjoyed it. I had a bit of time out of the game to reflect on a lot of things. Now that I am back here, I am enjoying it and am hungrier than ever. We are going to come up against a quality opposition (on New Zealand). It’s always a good contest,” Warner said after the end of the match.