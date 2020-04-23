‘Haven’t played under Rohit’: Ashish Nehra names best captain in IPL

cricket

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:36 IST

Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Ashish Nehra picked MS Dhoni as the best captain in the Indian Premier League before adding that he has not played under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Dhoni has won three IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings and he was named the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) captain in the IPL by the Star Sports jury, on their flagship show Cricket Connected. Nehra was part of the show and when asked about his choice, the pacer said - “My pick for the greatest captain is MS Dhoni, under whose captaincy I have played the maximum, be it for the national team or in the IPL. I haven’t played under Rohit, so I choose Dhoni.”

Dhoni, who has an impressive win percentage of 60.11, pipped Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indians to a record four titles. On the international stage, Dhoni led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011 and his performance in the 2011 final made him a legend in the history books of cricket.

READ: Karthik reveals how he planned 8-ball knock in Nidahas Trophy final

Earlier, former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batsman Michael Hussey said that MS Dhoni and Murali Vijay are the two batsmen that he likes batting with towards the end of an innings and at the beginning respectively among those he played with at CSK.

“Love batting with Vijay at the top of the innings. I am a bit panicky in the middle where Vijay likes to stride around and be relaxed. I would tell him come on Vijay concentrate, but he would go about it at his own pace,” said Hussey.

“MS is always very calculative. I would want to finish the match as early as possible but MS would say no because there is this bowler who is coming up to bowl or someone else that we need to see out,” he said.

(With agency inputs)