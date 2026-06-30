‘He came to loot us, has a history of doing drugs’: Shashank Singh denies cook's assault and abuse allegations

Shashank Singh, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder, on Tuesday denied accusations of assaulting and verbally abusing his cook. The right-handed batter and his father, Shailesh Singh, have been booked by the Bhopal Police following a complaint filed by the cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar, who alleged that he was subjected to verbal abuse at the cricketer's home and was even made to pay for the food he ate during his three-day stay there. Tomar also levelled serious allegations against Shashank, claiming the cricketer physically assaulted him. Shashank Singh gives his version of the recent controversy involving his cook. (PTI)

However, on Tuesday afternoon, when HT Digital spoke to Shashank, he firmly rubbished all allegations. Shashank said that neither he nor his father was in the wrong and asserted that Vipendra did not even know how to cook. Shashank, 34, further alleged that Vipendra had come to his house with the intention of robbing them and claimed that several items were missing from the residence.

Shashank also claims Vipendra took photographs of his house without permission, which, according to the cricketer, led to the first escalation between the two parties.

“It was just that thing that this guy came three days back, and he came with an intention of what, looting us. Because he, when we saw his mobile, was making videos of my wardrobe, the places I have kept my watches, my sunglasses, everything. And some decorative items, and a few of them are missing,” Shashank told HT Digital.

“And then, obviously, he wasn't a cook. He already knew, once he came here, that I wouldn't stay here much. So he took photos and everything, like a fan, he took a photo of me and everything. When we saw his mobile, we asked him to delete whatever videos he had taken. So we saw a chat where he was telling his friend that I don't stay here much and all that. So, obviously, that was the thing, and mummy got very angry. So she shouted, ‘Send him back.' So then we sent him back. And obviously, when we sent him back, so obviously, he was the thing that he had come to work, he would work. Because obviously, when my sister was, from day 1, since the 28th, she was telling me to call the police and give him to the cops, because obviously he was looting us,” he added.

‘He narrated sob story’ Earlier, based on Vipendra's complaint, the police registered a case at the Ratibad Police Station. However, Shashank offered a completely different account of the incident, stating that when his family decided to dismiss the cook, he broke down in tears and shared what Shashank described as a tragic story about his family.

“But then I thought that he was poor and he was crying, saying his mother lost her leg and that there is no money. So I thought, let it go. That was a mistake I made. That time, only I should have called the cops and given him to them,” said Shashank.

According to news agency ANI, the cook also claimed that he was promised a salary of ₹15,000, along with free accommodation and food. However, Shashank straight-up refused these claims, saying his family had made no such promises. The cricketer also dismissed allegations of taking the cook's mobile phone.

“He himself came and asked for ₹20,000 in advance. My mother handles all the household chores, so she told him to make food; if we are satisfied, only then will we avail his services. He didn't know anything about cooking or anything else. And then mobile, we never took his mobile, but yes, when he was taking the videos and everything, then we deleted stuff from his mobile. Because that was very private, where I keep my luxury stuff and everything,” said Shashank.

“So he went to my wardrobe, he took the videos and photos. He went down the hall and took photos of all the decorated items. And then it was very dubious, it's just been two days. It's not that he's a regular cook of ours. It's just been two days, and he's taking all this. And plus, when we figured out everything, like my dad, he's a retired IPS officer,” he added.

‘He does drugs’ Shashank further alleged that Vipendra was known to use drugs and said his family found this out during a background check. The Punjab Kings batter also dismissed allegations that he had beaten up the cook.

“So when we checked back in Rewa, he's someone who used to do drugs before; he was caught there a couple of times. And here too, at home, because mummy was saying that he came in the morning, his head was spinning, his head was shaking. But then, when Papa cross-checked back in Rewa, he had a history of doing drugs. So that was the thing. And one more mistake, that obviously, everyone who was coming, was from a verified agency. This guy was hired through a person who is close to my father,” said Shashank.

“Everything is false. Like whatever marks he is showing on his body. We have a video of him in which we asked him to fetch someone from his family, and only then could he leave. There was no mark on his body at that time. Once he left the house, I don't know with whom he fought or what he did. He has all the marks,” he concluded.