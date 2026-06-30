Paid money for food, beaten, 'shoot' threat: Shocking allegations against IPL star Shashank Singh in cook abuse case

Based on Tomar's complaint, the police registered a case at the Ratibad Police Station. The cook, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, was employed at Singh's family residence in Mendori village through an acquaintance.

Tomar said that he was “beaten up” by the cricketer and his driver. In a medical examination conducted by the police, it was found that Tomar had visible injury marks on his body.

Among the allegations levelled by the cook in his written complaint, 31-year-old Vipendra Singh Tomar claimed that he had endured verbal abuses at Singh's house and following his decision to quit, things escalated further. Tomar claimed that the accused had confiscated his phone, and made him pay for three days of food he had eaten at their home, ANI news agency reported.

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Shashank Singh and his father Shailesh Singh were booked by the Bhopal Police following allegations of assault, verbal abuse and illegal confinment by their cook. Shashank Singh plays in the IPL for the Punjab Kings team.

He said that he had been promised a salary of ₹15,000 along with free accommodation and food, and was assured of assistance in securing a government job in the future. However, Singh said that within hours of joining, he faced mental pressure and verbal abuses over the quality of food. He then decided to quit his job and go back home, which angered the accused, according to ANI.

‘Beat me up, confiscated phone; I had to pay for food' Tomar said that when he informed the accused about his decision to quit, they took his phone away and said they would have him “investigated.” “Why did you come here? Are you here to murder me? Are you here to steal? I will have you investigated. You will have to work, for at least a month,” Shashank's father Shailesh Singh allegedly told him, ANI reported.

Tomar also claimed that the accused tried to intimidate him by saying, “I have shot so many people like you.” The cook then went on to work for two more days, in the hope that he would get his phone back. However, when that did not happen, he locked himself in a room and demanded for his phone.

He only opened the door when cricketer Shashank Singh came, but was allegedly beaten right after. “I thought he is their son, he is reasonable, he will help me get out. But as soon as I opened the gate, he abused him and started beating me up badly,” Tomar said. He added, “They kicked me, beat me up with sticks, shoes, hands, however they could. Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh, their driver, and his sister were involved in beating me.” Tomar said that the accused had also asked him for money for the food he ate at their house.

“My brother-in-law sent me ₹1,000 which I gave to them…hey did not even pay me one rupee for my work,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)