'He has got a bit of fire about him. I am a big fan': Shane Warne reserves ultimate praise for 27-year-old India pacer

India's fast bowling battery has come a long way and has attracted admirers all around the world. Former cricketers and modern-day greats have spoken highly about the hard work the Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun put together. Under this trio, India went on to become a team that consistently and successfully picked up 20 wickets away from home. The combination of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav make for one of the most formidable bowling squads in the world along Australia and New Zealand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne is in awe of India's fast bowling contingent, reserving a special praise for one of their most successful pacers, Mohammed Siraj. In just inside a year, Siraj has emerged to become a potent part of India’s bowling line-up and overtaken Ishant as the third pacer in the Test team behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Warne calls himself a huge fan of the 27-year-old pacer and lauded the excitement and aggression Siraj brings to the table.

"Siraj is a great bowler. He's only been in the team for 12 months really. But once he came into this side, he has done really. He looks like he has got a bit of fire about him, has those competitive juices flowing. I am a big fan," Warne told Hindustan Times in an interaction conducted by Book My Show Stream, which the platform for the Australian legend's documentary 'Shane'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rise of Siraj was one of the biggest talking points in Indian cricket in 2021. If Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped down in the pecking order, Indian gained a brilliant addition in Siraj. Playing only his third Test, Siraj led the Indian attack and claimed a five-wicket-haul at the Gabba, which paved the way for India's memorable win in Brisbane early last year. A few months later, Siraj travelled to England and picked up 14 wickets from four Tests, including 4/32 at Lord’s where India registered a handsome win.

If there were notions that Siraj isn't suited to bowl on Indian pitches, he proved them wrong when he grabbed 3/19 against world champions New Zealand. He ended the year with three wickets in the Centurion Test against South Africa. Having impressed in Tests, it’s time for Siraj to make a claim for himself in the limited-overs as well. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami rested, Siraj could get a chance to bowl against the West Indies in the three ODIs and three T20Is starting early next month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}