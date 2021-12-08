He must be saying 'you aren't giving me chances either at home or overseas': Chopra surprised at India pacer's treatment

There are two ways about the fact that India's pace battery is one of the best in the world at the moment. The five-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma have produced stunning performances, which in turn, reflects on India's terrific run in Tests lately. Such is the strength that even in the absence of Bumrah and Shami, the youngsters have stepped up and responded brilliantly.

Generally, Bumrah and Shami are India's top two preferences in the pace department, followed by a toss-up between Ishant and Siraj. However, on most occasions, the man who gets left out is Umesh, who has not put a step wrong. Somehow, Umesh is only considered when one or two of the top pacers is either rested or unavailable for some other reasons. This treatment of Umesh comes as a surprise for former India spinner Nikhil Chopra.

"Look at Umesh Yadav. When he travels overseas, he does not get a chance. In India, when he generates reverse swing and taken 3-4 wickets, Umesh remains among wickets. Otherwise, for the last few years, I am very surprised to see that Umesh Yadav hardly gets a chance to bowl. He must be saying 'you aren't giving me chances either at home or overseas. You are just taking me along on tours'," Chopra said on KhelNeeti.

Although India's squad for the tour of South Africa is yet to be announced, chances are that India will head into the first Test in Centurion with four pacers and one spinner, which will most likely be R Ashwin. Although the spinner missed out getting a game in England, with Ravindra Jadeja getting preferred over him, the fact that Ashwin recently picked up 14 wickets against New Zealand and won his 9th Player of the Series award makes him hard to ignore.