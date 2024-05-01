'He said the same thing, thoda dukh raha hai': KL Rahul provides worrying update on Mayank Yadav's injury scare vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants faced a tense moment during their IPL 2024 clash against the Mumbai Indians when their star pacer Mayank Yadav suffered a strain in his side after delivering just the first ball of his fourth over. Captain KL Rahul swiftly made the decision to withdraw Mayank from the attack, opting not to risk exacerbating the injury; Mayank left the field following the incomplete over, having taken 1 wicket for 31 runs in 3.1 overs. Mayank Yadav (L) in pain right after dismissing Mohammad Nabi during LSG's match against MI(AP)

Despite the setback, LSG managed to secure a hard-fought victory against the Mumbai Indians, thanks in large part to an exceptional performance by all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The all-rounder once again proved his mettle by steering his team to victory with a crucial 62-run knock in the 145-run chase; he was also economical with the ball, conceding 19 runs for a wicket in his three overs.

In the post-match presentation, Rahul provided an update on Mayank's injury, stating that it was crucial not to risk exacerbating the strain by allowing him to continue bowling.

“I've not spoken to him yet, but after he got the wicket… he obviously was out of the last game because of a slight pain in his side. After that first ball, he said the same thing, 'thoda dukh raha hai' (it's hurting a little). I was like, might as well go out and not risk for the five balls. He is still young, still precious, and we have to look after him,” Rahul said.

Mayank made a return to action after missing five of LSG's matches following an injury. He made an impressive start to the season, picking three wickets each in his first two matches against the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

More than just pace

Rahul further mentioned that Mayank used his variations well during his comeback game against Mumbai Indians but insisted that there are no particular instructions for him on when and where to use them.

“Really good. It's not just the pace, in this game he showed that he has more skills than just bowling 150+. He bowled a few good wide-yorkers and slow bumpers. The more he plays, the more he will learn. He will learn when to bowl what balls, right now we are giving him a free hand to come and enjoy, and use him when he can be aggressive,” said the LSG captain.

The Super Giants climbed to the third spot with the win against the MI, with 12 points to their name in 10 matches in the league so far.