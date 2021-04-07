'Health is happiness': MI's Hardik, Krunal, Lynn share fitness tips on World Health Day ahead of IPL 2021

Health, especially mental health, is a topic that has finally found its due space in sports. In the last couple of years, sportspersons have increasingly come out to either talk about their personal battles or simply raise awareness about the need to remove the stigma from mental health discussions. Mumbai Indians players Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Chris Lynn, on the occasion of World Health Day, shared their thoughts on physical and mental health.

Hardik, in a video posted on the social media handles of the Mumbai Indians franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, spoke about the importance of keeping your body healthy by doing some physical activity every day.

"Just making sure that in the day you're doing some activity which is adding to your fitness that's very important. If you look after the small things you're going to be grateful to look after your body," said Hardik.

He added: "When I play international cricket, mentally I realised because of the kind of pressure and all that came into your life. Obviously, life changed for us but as an individual, you need to cope with all the things. So for me, I realised the mental health is also very important where my family played a big role to make sure that I'm in the right space," he added.

His elder brother Krunal further added by saying a healthy body is also good for one's personality.

"You being unfit and you being fit is two different people when it comes to your personality as well. "When we work hard we work hard for that inner happiness that inner peace where you can sleep for eight hours. You can laugh for 4-5 hours," said southpaw Krunal.

In general, especially since the pandemic began last year, people have been confined to their homes and the 'Work From Home' culture has become the new normal. This has led to erratic working hours as employees are available almost all the time. The sleep patterns have been disturbed and all this contributes to poor overall health.

Big-hitting opening batsman Lynn also made his point that proper sleep is also very much required to be healthy.

"For me, I've obviously had my setbacks and I believe in having the discipline and the mindset to just get better as an individual and person off the field as well. I like at least seven hours of sleep a night. As soon I wake up, I drink a bottle of water," stated Lynn.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.