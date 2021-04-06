IPL 2021: Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ scout Kiran More tests positive for Covid-19

India has seen massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the recent month. India is going through a second wave with Covid cases going above 1,00,000 for the first time since the pandemic started. The Indian Premier League is about to take place and even the tournament has been affected by the contagious virus.

The latest to contract the virus is Mumbai Indians’ scout and wicket keeping consultant 58-year-old Kiran More. Mumbai Indians have announced on their social media account that the former India cricketer is asymptomatic and has been isolated.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times," MI said in a statement.

Recently, two more members of the ground-staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the facility was cleared to host its share of 10 IPL matches.

The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10, following the lung-opener in Chennai between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

"Three at the stadium have tested positive, two are groundsmen," a Mumbai Cricket Association source told PTI.

Cricketers Axar Patel, Nitish Rana and Devdutt Padikkal had also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier last Saturday, 10 ground-staff members of the stadium had tested positive, but most of them have since recovered.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government cleared the decks for the event in Mumbai despite the weekend lockdown provisions and night curfew in the city.

The government allowed teams to practice and travel from their respective hotels to the stadium after 8pm, when the night curfew would be on to curb the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported over 47,000 COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai accounted for more than 9000.

(with PTI inputs)