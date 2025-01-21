Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Four. Hobart Hurricanes at 14/0 after 0.5 overs
- 34 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Hobart Hurricanes squad -
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Sydney Sixers squad -
Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry...Read More
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: FOUR! Crunched through the gap!
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: SIX! Straight and long enough! Floated up on a fuller length, wide outside off, Owen uses those long levers to fetch the ball and lift it high and over long off for a biggie. That was nowhere near the middle of the bat.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers (Playing XI) - Josh Philippe (WK), Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Benjamin Manenti, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis (C), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to field
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
