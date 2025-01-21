Explore
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi 21oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Four. Hobart Hurricanes at 14/0 after 0.5 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 21, 2025 2:08 PM IST
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Mitchell Owen hit a Four on Jack Edwards bowling.Hobart Hurricanes at 14/0 after 0.5 overs
    Key Events
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 21 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
    Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Hobart Hurricanes squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
    Sydney Sixers squad -
    Jordan Silk, Kurtis Patterson, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 21, 2025 2:08 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Mitchell Owen smashed a Four on Jack Edwards bowling . Hobart Hurricanes at 14/0 after 0.5 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: FOUR! Crunched through the gap!

    Jan 21, 2025 2:06 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Mitchell Owen smashed a Six on Jack Edwards bowling . Hobart Hurricanes at 10/0 after 0.3 overs

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: SIX! Straight and long enough! Floated up on a fuller length, wide outside off, Owen uses those long levers to fetch the ball and lift it high and over long off for a biggie. That was nowhere near the middle of the bat.

    Jan 21, 2025 1:32 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores: Sydney Sixers Playing XI

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers (Playing XI) - Josh Philippe (WK), Kurtis Patterson, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Benjamin Manenti, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan.

    Jan 21, 2025 1:32 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores: Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI) - Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade (WK), Tim David, Chris Jordan, Cameron Gannon, Nathan Ellis (C), Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou.

    Jan 21, 2025 1:30 PM IST

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Toss Update

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to field

    Jan 21, 2025 1:04 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
    Qualifier of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Four. Hobart Hurricanes at 14/0 after 0.5 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes