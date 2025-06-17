I didn’t want to be considered for captaincy: Bumrah

New Delhi: The energy in the Indian dressing room will be different as India take on England in the five-Test series starting at Leeds on Friday. New captain Shubman Gill leads a side that is fairly inexperienced. Jasprit Bumrah will be an important senior and his fitness and wicket-taking will be crucial for India. Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he had ruled out Test captaincy during as part of his workload management, and had informed the BCCI of his desire to prioritise his bowling responsibilities. (PTI)

Eyebrows were raised when Bumrah, who led India in two Tests in Australia, was not appointed Test captain to succeed Rohit Sharma. Bumrah missed the Champions Trophy earlier this year as he was recovering from a stress reaction of the back he suffered during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. He only returned to action after Mumbai Indians’ first four games in IPL 2025.

Announcing Gill as skipper of an 18-member Test squad on May 24, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said: “Bumrah is more important to us as a player. We want him fit. There’s always that extra burden when you’re leading, managing 15-16 other people… We’d rather have him bowling as well as he does… He’s aware of it and he’d rather look after himself and be bowling fit.”

It had indicated a need to manage the bowling spearhead’s workload. Bumrah, in an interview with Sky Sports Cricket, revealed that he had opted out of the captaincy race when BCCI was in the decision-making process for that reason.

“There’s no fancy stories to it. There is no controversy or a headlining statement that I was sacked or I was not looked at,” he told former India stumper Dinesh Karthik.

“Before Rohit and Virat retired, I had spoken to the BCCI during the IPL about my workload going forward in a five-match series. I’ve spoken to the people who have managed my back, I’ve spoken to the surgeon as well, who’s always spoken to me about how smart I have to be about the workloads.

“And then we came to the conclusion that I have to be smarter. So, I called the BCCI and said I don’t want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won’t be able to give all matches coming to a five-match Test series.”

Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are among the seniors in the squad after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin. Gill, who averages 14.66 in three matches in England, will be under pressure to make his mark as a batter in seaming conditions.

Although Gill has expressed confidence leading the side and has the confidence of his team-mates and coach, he will still have to prove himself both as captain and batter. BCCI have invested in him, keeping in mind the big picture of the team’s long-term development.

“The BCCI was looking at me, at (for) leadership (role),” Bumrah said. “But then I had to say no as it’s not fair for the team if in a five-Test series, three matches somebody is leading and two matches somebody else is leading. I always wanted to put the team first, even if me being there as a player offers a lot more, just not as a captain.”

Bumrah said he would be more capable of making an impact contributing as a player, despite not having the captain’s tag. It is to focus on prolonging his Test career.

“Captaincy is a post. But you always have leaders in the team, and I wanted to do that. But if I’m not careful, I don’t know about the future and I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to abruptly go away from this format. So, I thought that for continuity, and it is only fair to the team that you know the team goes in that direction where they look long-term and I could help in whatever way I can.”

Bumrah said he does not judge fast bowlers for picking and choosing formats to manage their workload in modern cricket. However, for him Test cricket remains the priority but he wants to excel in all formats.

He clarified that it is decided that he will play not more than three Tests. Coach Gautam Gambhir has said it has not been decided which were the Tests Bumrah would play.

“We will plan on the go but three Tests is what I am looking at. The first (Test) is definitely on,” Bumrah said. “The rest we will see how things are, what is the workload and scenario... but yes, three Tests is what I can manage at this moment. Hopefully, in the games that I play, I give my absolute best.”