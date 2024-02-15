'I requested Ravindra Jadeja to...': Sarfaraz Khan opens up on heartbreaking run out

And just like that, it was over. An innings that began with a bang, ended in a whimper as Sarfaraz Khan was unfortunately run out after making one of the most entertaining debuts by an Indian cricketer. Sarfaraz, who earlier in the day had finally realised his dream of playing for India in front of his family, was playing a blitzkrieg, striking a 48-ball half-century, the joint second-fastest by an Indian on debut. He was batting on 62 off 66 balls before his innings came to a brutal halt. Sarfaraz Khan walks back after getting run out for 62.(ANI )

Ravindra Jadeja, batting on 99, tucked the ball to mid-on. He called for a run and then refused. Sarfaraz, wanting Jadeja to complete his hundred as much as his partner and the entire Indian team, committed, and by the time he realised that the all-rounder had pulled back, it was too late. Mark Wood got to the ball, picked it up and smashed the stumps at the non-striker end with a fierce direct hit.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja miserable after leaving Sarfaraz Khan for dead on Test debut

Having said that, Sarfaraz opted to dwell on the positives rather than the mix-up. The emotional reactions of his father and wife, the rush of emotions when Anil Kumble presented him the cap, facing that first ball, scoring that first run and to top it all, smashing a fifty on debut. As for the run out, Jadeja made it clear on Instagram that he was 'feeling sad' about the call, but what about Sarfaraz. What did the youngster feel about getting his promising start cut short by an error on judgment from his senior.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan's dream debut ends in cruel twist but leaves us wanting more

"It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Sometimes run-out happens, sometimes you get the runs. I spoke to Jadeja at lunch time and requested him to talk to me while playing. I like talking while playing. It was my first time. I told him that when I go out to bat, keep talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," Sarfaraz said after stumps as India ended the day on 326/5 in Rajkot.

Sarfaraz Khan no stranger to waiting

As has been the story of his life, Sarfaraz had to wait for his turn to bat. When India were reduced to 33/3 inside the first hour of Day 1, Sarfaraz was next in-line to face the chin music but the team management decided to protect him against the experienced due of James Anderson and Wood. Jadeja walked in ahead of him and as he and captain Rohit Sharma forged a terrific 204-run partnership, Sarfaraz had to stay contend in the change room.

When Rohit fell, England thought they had their foot inside the door. With two debutants, Ravichandran Ashwin and the tail left, Ben Stokes and Co. would have fancied their chances of orchestrating another Indian batting collapse. But alas… it wasn't to be. Sarfaraz showed the world a glimpse of his batting prowess and caught the opposition off guard. He and Jadeja raced to a fifty partnership with Sarfaraz scoring 43 of those runs before a cruel twist cut Sarfaraz' innings short.

"I was padded up for almost four hours (in the dressing room). I kept thinking that I have kept so much patience in life and there is no harm in keeping some more. After I went in, I was nervous for the first few balls but I have practiced and worked so hard that everything went well," he said.