Ravindra Jadeja miserable after leaving Sarfaraz Khan for dead on Test debut: ‘It was my wrong call’

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up about the unfortunate mixup between him and Sarfaraz Khan on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England. Leading India's batting charge on Thursday, Jadeja teamed up with debutant Sarfaraz after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma revived the innings of the hosts with a record-setting century. While Jadeja and Rohit emerged as centurions in Rajkot, young Sarfaraz won several hearts with his breathtaking knock against Ben Stokes and Co. in the crucial encounter. India’s Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match against England (ANI )

Sarfaraz arrived at the crease when Jadeja was batting on 84 off 153 balls. By the time a slow and steady Jadeja reached 99, Sarfaraz had already notched up his first-ever half-century for Team India in the third session. Keen on helping Jadeja reach the triple-digit mark before the end of the day's play, Sarfaraz was sold down the river by the Indian southpaw in the 81st over.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma slams India cap in anger as Ravindra Jadeja runs out Sarfaraz Khan, goes missing while all-rounder's 100

Ravindra Jadeja miserable after leaving Sarfaraz Khan for dead

Jadeja turned down the quick run when Sarfaraz responded for a single, leaving mid-on fielder Mark Wood to fire a direct hit, which ended the debutant's entertaining knock. Taking to Instagram after taking India to a respectable total on Day 1, Jadeja sympathised with Sarfaraz. The veteran all-rounder also took full responsibility for the run out. “Feeling bad for SarfarazKhan97 it was my wrong call. Well played,” Jadeja posted on Instagram Stories.

Sarfaraz sizzles in debut Test

Making a sparkling debut for Rohit's Team India, Sarfaraz smashed 62 off 66 before the debutant was run out in James Anderson's over. The Mumbai batter also achieved the feat of smashing the joint-fastest half-century by an Indian on debut. Sarfaraz's dismissal also invited a fuming reaction from Rohit in the Indian dressing room.

Jadeja ton takes India to 326 for 5 at Stumps

Following Sarfaraz's departure, Jadeja brought out his sword swirl to celebrate his fourth Test century. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110 off 212 balls as India reached 326-5 in 86 overs at Stumps. England pacer Wood bagged three wickets and leaked 69 runs in 17 overs. On-song Jadeja and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav will resume the Indian innings on Friday at Rajkot.