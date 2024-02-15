Rohit Sharma slams India cap in anger as Ravindra Jadeja runs out Sarfaraz Khan, goes missing while all-rounder's 100

Throwing his cap in disgust, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma openly expressed his anger in the dressing room after a mix-up between Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja cost India its sixth wicket on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England. Ending his low-scoring run in the five-match series against Ben Stokes' men on Thursday, Indian skipper Rohit slammed a brilliant century to help the Virat Kohli-less side recover from a jittery start in the 3rd Test at Rajkot. Rohit Sharma slams India cap in anger as Ravindra Jadeja runs out Sarfaraz(Reuters-X (Twitter))

Dropped on 27 by Joe Root, veteran opener Rohit ended up stitching a 204-run partnership with local hero Jadeja. Steering Team India's ship through choppy waters, Indian skipper Rohit scored 131 off 196 balls. Following his dismissal, debutant Sarfaraz Khan teamed up with an on-song Jadeja, who was closing in on his century during the third session. Jadeja was 84 off 153 balls when Sarfaraz joined the Indian southpaw at the crease in the 64th over.

Sarfaraz smashes 50 on debut

Making sure Jadejea takes a backseat, Sarfaraz announced his arrival in Test cricket by playing a quick-fire knock against the visitors in his debut game. Taking India to 299/4 on the opening day, debutant Sarfaraz slammed his maiden half-century in just 48 balls. Jadeja was batting on 96 off 186 balls when Sarfaraz took a single off Tom Hartley to complete his first half-century for India. With Sarfaraz reaching 61 off 65 balls, the focus shifted back to Jadeja, who was four runs short of a century.

Rohit Sharma slams India cap in anger

Going into a shell in the nervous 90s, Jadeja turned down Sarfaraz for a single which paved the way for England's Mark Wood to showcase his on-field brilliance. Jadeja was batting on 99 when he left Sarfaraz stranded after hitting the ball straight to the mid-on fielder. Cashing in on the opportunity, Wood fired a stunning direct hit at the non-sriker's end to run out Sarfaraz on James Anderson's penultimate ball of the 81st over. Watching the dismissal from the dugout, Rohit took out his frustration by throwing his cap as the Indian skipper looked vividly upset with the Indian batters.

Jadeja takes India to 326/5

Playing an entertaining knock for India, Sarfaraz scored 62 off 66 balls. The Indian batter notched up the second-fastest fifty on his Test debut. Sarfaraz matched Hardik Pandya's feat by scoring the joint-fastest half-century on Test debut. A ball after his dismissal, Jadeja completed his century off 198 balls. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 110 off 212 balls as India ended the day at 326-5 in 86 overs.