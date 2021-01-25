India vs Australia: 'I teared up,' T Natarajan recalls when skipper Virat Kohli handed T20 trophy to him
India fast bowler T Natarajan had a fantastic tour in Australia where he made his debut across all three formats. Natarajan showcased his talent while playing in the Indian Premier League 2020 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad where he picked 16 wickets in 16 games.
On the back of his performance, Natarajan was included in the squad for Australia, and after the Virat Kohli-led side lost the first two ODIs and the three-match ODI series, the left-armer got a chance to make his debut in the 50-overs format.
"I was suddenly given an opportunity - I didn't expect to make my one-day debut there [Canberra]," Natarajan told reporters, according to Cricbuzz.
"Suddenly they [the management] told me that I would be playing and that was pressure for me. But I wanted to make the best use of this opportunity, so I shifted my focus to that. That [first] wicket and everything that followed seems like a dream to me," he added.
Natarajan left the dressing room impressed on his ODI debut and hence was included in the playing XI for all three T20Is. After India won the T20 series 2-1, skipper Virat Kohli handed Natarajan the winning trophy during the celebrations.
"I never expected it," Natarajan said. "I didn't expect Virat Kohli to come over and hand the trophy to me; I was just standing on the side. I teared up. When a legend like Kohli came in and gave the trophy over to me it was a great feeling - I can't describe it."
Natarajan also got to make his Test debut, where he helped the team in winning the Gabba Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with a 2-1 series win.
"It was quite difficult [missing the birth of my child], yes," he said. "But, for my wife and my family, me representing the country gave them greater happiness.
"I never expected to get this kind of reception. I have to thank the people in my village," Natarajan said.
"It was an unforgettable experience in my life and I dreamt of making it big, hoping to bring recognition to Salem. It's all god's grace, and I'm so happy right now. There's no limit to it and I just can't describe that feeling. I just feel like being selected for the Australia tour was a gift for me," he signe
