‘I told myself to put the beast mode on’: Shreyas Iyer ‘couldn't hold bat’ 2nd ODI vs Australi but turned it around

Such has been the last 8-10 months for Shreyas Iyer that he would have thanked his stars just being out in the field wearing the Indian jersey. Run-scoring, his primary duty, would have been secondary. The talented right-hander, who is India's preferred No.4 batter for the World Cup, had played only 9 matches (3 Tests, and 6 ODIs) before the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. A back injury that has recurred twice, has been his biggest problem. India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates his century during the 2nd ODI match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore(ANI)

The first time the back injury gave him trouble was during the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He missed a few matches and returned to the Indian Test side midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy only to be ruled out again after playing just two Tests. He had to take a long break and undergo surgery to nurse his injury. He returned for the Asia Cup but as fate would have it, the injury reoccurred again after just two matches. Naturally, when he was making his third comeback in the last six months or so, Iyer was nervous, apprehensive and anxious. That was visible when he was run-out while attempting a single where there was none.

Iyer was rectify all of that in the 2nd ODI. The lofted cover drive he played to grab his first boundary of the day was a clear giveaway of his intentions. Iyer was not going to die wondering. Despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Iyer went on the offensive and put the pressure right back on the Australian new-ball attack.

‘Was desperate to make a strong comeback’: Shreyas Iyer

"I was desperate to come back and come back strong. I was waiting to convert the starts which I got in the previous games. Today I got the opportunity, I am grateful," said Iyer after a match-winning 105 off 90 balls.

"To be honest I was not doubting my abilities because I knew I was batting brilliantly in the nets, also the start I got against Pakistan. Just a matter of one innings and I knew it was around the corner, thankfully I was able to execute," he added. Iyer was fully aware of the competition he was up against but despite being in a helpless situation that saw him miss the majority of the Asia Cup, he managed to stay calm.

"It was definitely a roller coaster ride. I would like to thank myself to be honest. For believing in my abilities and mindset at that point of time. I was feeling a bit lonely but thanks to my physios, trainers, and family they backed me, grateful to have them around.

"I keep telling myself competition is against me. It is about the mindset that I maintain especially when the chips are down. My mind was fluctuating at times but I was trying to stay away from the outside noise. As they say ignorance is bliss so taking one step a time and staying in the present and not thinking about what happened and what will happen in the future."

The injury scares were back when Iyer was nearing his century. This time, it was cramps. It was so bad that he could not even hold the bat properly. But he brought his "beast mode".

"I am okay now but I was getting serious cramps. I was not able to hold my grip. Even the caught and bowled which happened (which was overturned by the tv umpire as the bowler was not in full control of the catch), I just played with the bottom hand. My mind was anxious but I told myself to put the beast mode on,” said Iyer who was dismissed two balls later in the same over from Sean Abbott.

Considering the circumstances, Iyer rates his third ODI hundred very highly. "It was one of my finest innings especially coming out of an injury. I was eagerly waiting to come back and perform for the team. All these game we are getting before the World Cup, it is a good platform for us, especially me as I have not got a lot of games under my belt."

