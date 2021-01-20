ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant becomes highest-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman after Gabba heroics

Rishabh Pant saw a huge rise in his ICC Test Rankings after his heroics at Gabba that scripted a historic win for India in the 4th Test against Australia. Chasing 328, Pant smashed an unbeaen 89 on the final day to help India to a win at Gabba and win the series 2-1.

In the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday, Pant climbed up to his career-best 13th position to become the highest-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman. Pant is followed by South Africa's Quinton de Kock at the 15th position.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored a ton at Gabba, pipped Virat Kohli to reach 3rd position. The Indian skipper missed the final three Tests in Australia as he was granted a paternity leave. Kane Williamson retained his top spot in the rankings, followed by Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill also rose from 68th to 47th position after scoring 91 on the final day at Gabba. Pujara climbed to the 7th position with his superb effort during's India's win. Mohammed Siraj, who led India's attack in Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah's absence in Brisbane Test, jumped 32 places to reach 45th position.

Debutant Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur too had something to cheer about after useful efforts with both bat and ball. Sundar entered the rankings in 82nd (batting) and 97th (bowling) positions, while Thakur reentered the batting list in 113th position and the bowling list in 65th position.

